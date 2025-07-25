Tyla and stylist Ronnie Hartleben, only started working together last year, but the duo is already dominating street style. Some of their most headline-worthy moments have come from their playful approach to lingerie dressing, like a July 24 outfit matching a fuchsia pink Balmain bag to a flash of Tyla's underwear.

The 23-year-old has been promoting her four-song mixtape, We Wanna Party, all week long in London, Barbados, and New York City. Mere hours before it dropped, Hartleben dressed Tyla in the ultimate going-out outfit, starting with a top-handle mini purse from Balmain made of velour and gold hardware. Then, Tyla folded down the waistline of her frayed denim shorts to reveal matching underwear. On top, her black crop top was printed with the phrase, "Keep Calm and Party," an obvious callout to her Afro-beat record.

Tyla's accessories felt right up her early-aughts-inspired alley, including strappy Amina Muaddi heels. With help from her Pandora ambassadorship, the "Water" singer popped on oversize hoop earrings, which sparkled just as much as her body glitter. Finally, shield sunglasses from Thistles, a celeb-beloved New York-based brand, finished Tyla's club-ready combo.

Tyla made a strong case for matching your underwear to your handbag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla is clearly a fan of matching lingerie to an accessory. Last week in London, she gave the hack another go, this time with a neon green bralette and a complementary Louis Vuitton duffle bag. The lacy bra matched the green graffiti script on her vintage Speedy 30, which hailed from Louis Vuitton's 2001 collaboration with Stephen Sprouse.

Rihanna and Beyoncé own similar styles from the same collection, except in black with white lettering. In fact, RiRi brought hers out of storage just days ago, perhaps signaling a Stephen Sprouse resurgence.

We've seen the rise of bra tops, satin shorts, and lace-trimmed slips, but matching your undies to your purse might just be lingerie dressing's sultriest spin-off.

