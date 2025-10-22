Allison Williams and Jennifer Lawrence's respective press tours for Regretting You and Die, My Love happened to overlap this month. The films couldn't be more different—the former is Colleen Hoover's next book-to-movie adaptation, while the latter is a psychological drama that also stars Robert Pattinson. Still, their stars' styles are surprisingly aligned.

While the international leg of Lawrence's promotional cycle is in full swing, Williams has been in New York spreading the word about her film. Working with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips, she's been photographed in sleek, refined looks that feel Lawrence-coded.

Take this butter yellow suit set Williams wore outside Good Morning America on October 22. The blazer and wide-leg trousers were a near perfect color match to Lawrence's Colleen Allen skirt last weekend. It's from Kallmeyer, a New York brand beloved by tastemakers and culture-shakers, and it looked so chic on the air, especially the asymmetrical waist wrap.

Allison Williams proved she's a style muse to watch in butter yellow picks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, Williams appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark—but not before an outfit change. She swapped her suit for another matching set: an elegant, boxy T-shirt and knee-length midi skirt in pale pink. Black pumps—and the tiniest peep-toe—added some edge. (Here's a similar set from Max Mara that strikes that minimalist-with-a-twist note.)

An hour later, Allison returned to the street style scene in pale pink pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams's third look of the day graced the Getty Images feed before noon. Her all-black outfit was in no way plain. She followed the What Would Lawrence Do? style philosophy: Utilize different textures, shades, and fabrics to add dimension.

Williams layered a ribbed T-shirt under a wool peacoat with pleated trousers. Her cat-eye sunglasses and platform heels were the cherry on top. The pieces below can help you nail the vibe. (The only piece missing to feel plucked from Lawrence's closet? A four-figure handbag, preferably with Dior or Hermès tags.)

Allison closed out the morning in a singular color story. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regretting You is mere hours away from hitting theaters. Die, My Love, on the other hand, has a November 7 release date. Don't worry: Williams's style streak will certainly tide you over until Lawrence returns to the red carpet.

