Allison Williams's Mini Press Tour Looks Are Very Jennifer Lawrence-Coded
Another street style star in the making.
Allison Williams and Jennifer Lawrence's respective press tours for Regretting You and Die, My Love happened to overlap this month. The films couldn't be more different—the former is Colleen Hoover's next book-to-movie adaptation, while the latter is a psychological drama that also stars Robert Pattinson. Still, their stars' styles are surprisingly aligned.
While the international leg of Lawrence's promotional cycle is in full swing, Williams has been in New York spreading the word about her film. Working with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips, she's been photographed in sleek, refined looks that feel Lawrence-coded.
Take this butter yellow suit set Williams wore outside Good Morning America on October 22. The blazer and wide-leg trousers were a near perfect color match to Lawrence's Colleen Allen skirt last weekend. It's from Kallmeyer, a New York brand beloved by tastemakers and culture-shakers, and it looked so chic on the air, especially the asymmetrical waist wrap.
Next, Williams appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark—but not before an outfit change. She swapped her suit for another matching set: an elegant, boxy T-shirt and knee-length midi skirt in pale pink. Black pumps—and the tiniest peep-toe—added some edge. (Here's a similar set from Max Mara that strikes that minimalist-with-a-twist note.)
Williams's third look of the day graced the Getty Images feed before noon. Her all-black outfit was in no way plain. She followed the What Would Lawrence Do? style philosophy: Utilize different textures, shades, and fabrics to add dimension.
Williams layered a ribbed T-shirt under a wool peacoat with pleated trousers. Her cat-eye sunglasses and platform heels were the cherry on top. The pieces below can help you nail the vibe. (The only piece missing to feel plucked from Lawrence's closet? A four-figure handbag, preferably with Dior or Hermès tags.)
Regretting You is mere hours away from hitting theaters. Die, My Love, on the other hand, has a November 7 release date. Don't worry: Williams's style streak will certainly tide you over until Lawrence returns to the red carpet.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.