Zendaya's 2026 schedule shows no signs of slowing down. On March 31, days before her The Drama press tour peaked, stylist Law Roach wrote "we've been busy" under an Instagram photo of Z on set. Instead of Christian Louboutin So Kates, Zendaya slipped on an unreleased pair of On ballet sneakers, suggesting the actor is back in brand ambassador mode for the time being.

Zendaya has worn the Swiss brand's shoes while promoting Challengers, at a real-life tennis match, and in many campaigns, but Marie Claire sneakerheads don't recognize these trainers. They aren't even the Cloudzone Moon sneakers she and Roach co-designed with On last August.

Here's what we do know: The Euphoria actor's white shoes were heavily influenced by the ballet sneaker trend. Elastic, navy blue straps—in lieu of traditional laces—criss-crossed over each stark white tongue, similar to Puma's take on the sneakerinas. Then, curved toe boxes—with a slight, ballet-proof point to them—hugged her feet like slippers.

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Zendaya exited a mysterious trailer dressed in never-before-seen On sneakers. (Image credit: @luxurylaw)

Contrary to last summer's flat, perforated treads, these nameless On sneakers mirror each foot's natural arch, only to heighten an inch or so beneath each heel. Emerald green trim along Zendaya's ankles popped against her monogrammed crew-length socks. There's a chance she helped design this mysterious model, too. The familiar, face-down heel tabs seen on Z's Cloudzone Moon sneakers returned atop these Jane Doe ballet sneakers.

Her no-fuss outfit—including a black cardigan, peekaboo collar, and the oversize Bermuda shorts trend—ensured all energy went toward ID'ing her new On shoes.

Give it up for the back of the On ballet sneakers. (Image credit: @luxurylaw)

Information about the (potential) It-shoe of the season remains under lock and key, as did most of Zendaya's previous On picks. A few months after Challengers filming wrapped in 2024, she signed her name on the dotted line as the face of On. It hasn't been too demanding of a role, unlike the frantic bride she plays in The Drama. The only requirements? Star in a sneaker campaign every few months, and while she's at it, endorse a trend in the three-figure Ons.

This time around, ballet sneakers were Zendaya's craze of choice—one that became her go-to shoe while living in London last fall. All this sneaker sub-genre needed to return for spring was someone like Z to take it for another twirl. Doing so in never-before-seen On sneakers certainly helped stir the pot, too.

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