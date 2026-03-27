Nothing gets me more excited than a movie press tour with a theme, especially when Zendaya gives a masterclass in executing said theme flawlessly.

On March 26, Zendaya attended the Rome premiere of The Drama, borrowing the plunging, all-black Giorgio Armani Privé gown that actress Cate Blanchett wore to a Venice Film Festival event last summer. Since drama (and a wedding featuring lots of it) is obviously the theme for this press run, it was only right that she add some extra flare to her glam for the night. The actress hit the French premiere earlier this week wearing the dark "siren eyes" trend from 2022 that featured sharp winged eyeliner on both ends and voluminous lashes, and she followed that up with even more theatrics at last night's event by wearing her brand-new bixie haircut in a streaky, lightly tousled style with a messy deep side part.

The drama obviously didn't stop at her hair: Zendaya kept the theme going by wearing a warm smokey eye featuring a mix of brown and burgundy eyeshadow shades on her upper eyelids and a tinge of red eyeliner on her waterline. She added a flush of color to her cheeks and kept her lips pretty neutral with a peachy lipstick and liner underneath a touch of gloss.

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Zendaya wears a tousled bixie and warm eye makeup to the Rome premiere of "The Drama." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Drama's press tour has only just started, yet the looks Zendaya's been serving at each premiere and red carpet event are only getting more...well... dramatic. Before going rogue with her sultry winged eyeliner, bold mascara, and fluffy pin curls in Paris, she attended the Los Angeles premiere with her bixie cut styled in two sleek kiss curls with a deep side bang, and she wore soft glam makeup with a flush of color on her cheeks and lids, mascara, and a neutral lip. With the way things are going, I can only imagine how much bolder she'll get for the next premiere, but for now, I'll focus on figuring out how to recreate her perfect hair and makeup from last night.

Keep reading to get the look.

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