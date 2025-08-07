Zendaya's impact on the It shoe universe can't be overstated. She influenced Christian Louboutin to design the Miss Z pumps in her name. She revitalized the ballet sneaker trend with nothing but a London walk. And there's a straight line connecting Zendaya's first On sneakers campaigns last year and the surge of celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Lindsay Lohan wearing the same pairs this summer.

As of August 7, Zendaya's sway over sneaker trends will only get stronger. She and stylist Law Roach co-designed a new On sneaker, available online now and destined to sell out.

Zendaya and Law Roach co-designed a new On sneaker, the Cloudzone Moon. (Image credit: Emily Lipson)

Zendaya models the new On sneakers in a campaign lensed by Emily Lipson. (Image credit: Emily Lipson)

The Zendaya-Law-Roach-On sneaker collaboration will look familiar from afar. Hollywood's best-dressed duo updated On's Cloudzone sneaker to a new model they're calling the Cloudzone Moon. It still has the perforated, cushioned soles that supported Zendaya through dozens of street style sightings over the past year. But this remix also comes with a mesh upper and additional forefoot padding. Plus, the knowledge that Zendaya herself will no doubt wear them for her next 20,000-step days in New York, Los Angeles, or London.

In the campaign, Zendaya models her new sneakers with everything from bodysuits to track shorts and cropped jackets. (Image credit: Emily Lipson)

Z's new sneakers come with a short film by Bardia Zeinali, titled "Be Every You." It's meant to embrace Zendaya's many layered identities as an actress and a modern style icon. "This story felt personal —a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole," she said in a statement. "To me it’s about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself."

In the videos and photos, Zendaya fully embraces her Challengers-esque sporty side. Roach styled her in swishy track jackets, supportive sports bras, and athletic shorts all pulled from On's latest collection. A few nightscape shots also feature a skintight workout bodysuit.

In real life, Zendaya is most likely to team her extra-cushioned sneakers with loose culotte shorts or a pair of oversize parachute pants. Her sidewalk On sneaker outfits tend to mix and match sporty and feminine elements, with a vintage Louis Vuitton bag thrown in here and there.

Law Roach styled Zendaya's entire sneaker campaign. (Image credit: Emily Lipson)

"To me it’s about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself," Zendaya said. (Image credit: Emily Lipson)

Zendaya's affinity for On sneakers started on the Challengers set, where costume designer-turned-Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson introduced her to the label. Cut to a few months later: She was inking a multi-year partnership with the brand and fronting her first futuristic campaign. This wasn't a relationship that just lived in TV spots and Instagram ads, either. On sneakers have become Zendaya's off-duty equivalent to her So Kate pumps. Meaning, she wears them constantly.

When she first landed her contract, the Emmy winner had told Vogue she was "excited to help" On become as known for its clothing as its sneakers. It seems she's ready to put an even bigger stamp on the brand she wears so often. It's for certain more shoppers will follow in her footsteps.