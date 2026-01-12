The Golden Globes don't often get the fashion credit it's due. But with stars like Zoë Kravitz on the presenters' list, the 2026 red carpet practically guaranteed memorable style moments. And did she deliver...

The actor walked the carpet in a silken Saint Laurent creation. Rebuffing her usual Golden Globes look—historically, she's loved a little black dress moment—Kravitz went for a boudoir-inspired gown in a delectable shade of princess cake pink.

Zoë Kravitz went for a surprising color on the red carpet, arriving in a dusty rose gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The design featured a cream-colored lace trim at both the neck and hem, which gave the lingerie-inspired gown a sheer detail. Its embroidered sage-colored spaghetti straps and a butter yellow bow tied at the waist added subtle contrast. She finished the look off with Jessica McCormack jewelry, her go-to.

The Saint Laurent creation had a lace trim and embroidered spaghetti straps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz has only attended the awards show twice previously, but each appearance has won her a place on the best-dressed list, without fail. That's because the actor has an unfailing sense of style, always hitting the bullseye of the present-day zeitgeist. The fact that she's currently working with It-girl-favorite stylist Danielle Goldberg is icing on the cake.

For the 2025 Globes, the star, then styled by Andrew Mukamal, reached for one of her most-worn styles: a strapless black Saint Laurent gown. This rendition featured a low-cut take on the classic sweetheart neckline and a white satin sash at the waist. Jessica McCormack chandelier earrings added a glamorous finishing touch.

Zoë Kravitz wore a black Saint Laurent gown to the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five years earlier, in 2020, Kravitz made her Golden Globes debut another black-and-white gown by Saint Laurent. The look was more feminine in nature, featuring a ruffled neckline, polka dots, and 3/4-length sleeves. It too had a slim-fit silhouette (Kravitz loves a column dress) and a silky tie around the waist. She styled this particular dress with a ruby red lip, shade-matching the carpet.

Four years prior, she attended her first Golden Globes in a polka dot column dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Could this signal a more (relatively) colorful red carpet direction for Kravitz? Time will tell.