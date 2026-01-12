Zoë Kravitz Rejects Her Signature Golden Globes Look for a Boudoir-Inspired Saint Laurent Gown
A shock to her most dedicated fans. (Read: me.)
The Golden Globes don't often get the fashion credit it's due. But with stars like Zoë Kravitz on the presenters' list, the 2026 red carpet practically guaranteed memorable style moments. And did she deliver...
The actor walked the carpet in a silken Saint Laurent creation. Rebuffing her usual Golden Globes look—historically, she's loved a little black dress moment—Kravitz went for a boudoir-inspired gown in a delectable shade of princess cake pink.
The design featured a cream-colored lace trim at both the neck and hem, which gave the lingerie-inspired gown a sheer detail. Its embroidered sage-colored spaghetti straps and a butter yellow bow tied at the waist added subtle contrast. She finished the look off with Jessica McCormack jewelry, her go-to.
Kravitz has only attended the awards show twice previously, but each appearance has won her a place on the best-dressed list, without fail. That's because the actor has an unfailing sense of style, always hitting the bullseye of the present-day zeitgeist. The fact that she's currently working with It-girl-favorite stylist Danielle Goldberg is icing on the cake.
For the 2025 Globes, the star, then styled by Andrew Mukamal, reached for one of her most-worn styles: a strapless black Saint Laurent gown. This rendition featured a low-cut take on the classic sweetheart neckline and a white satin sash at the waist. Jessica McCormack chandelier earrings added a glamorous finishing touch.
Five years earlier, in 2020, Kravitz made her Golden Globes debut another black-and-white gown by Saint Laurent. The look was more feminine in nature, featuring a ruffled neckline, polka dots, and 3/4-length sleeves. It too had a slim-fit silhouette (Kravitz loves a column dress) and a silky tie around the waist. She styled this particular dress with a ruby red lip, shade-matching the carpet.
Could this signal a more (relatively) colorful red carpet direction for Kravitz? Time will tell.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.