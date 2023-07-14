Supermodel Chanel Iman Just Showed Off Her Baby Bump on the Miami Swim Week Runway

Chanel Iman just walked the Miami Swim Week runway while showing off her baby bump.

Iman modeled some of the styles from her Cupshe x Chanel Iman collection, and she looked so good doing it.

For one look, the supermodel rocked a forest green bikini top with a brighter green short sarong coverup.

(Image credit: Photo by Thomas Concordia / Getty)

For another look, Iman wore a caramel-colored cutout one-piece swimsuit, made from recycled fabrics, with a floor-length white sarong.

(Image credit: Photo by Thomas Concordia / Getty)

BTW, we're big fans of Cupshe in general at Marie Claire: We love that the popular beachwear brand caters to diverse body types, and it's always one of our go-tos for amazing swimwear available at Amazon.

As for Iman, she posted a photo from the Miami Cupshe show on Instagram with the caption, "Miami Swim Week with my baby girl"

The model's partner Davon Godchaux sweetly commented, "Baby girl," adding three heart-eye emojis and, "pregnancy look good on you baby"

I'm crying my eyes out, but if you're a regular reader of mine, you'll know this is hardly a rare occurrence.

Iman and NFL star Godshaw's relationship started sometime in 2022, and they announced they were expecting a baby girl together in May 2023.

On May 15, Iman wrote on Instagram, "To my third born, my little miracle that’s on your way ! I think about what you will look like every day. Mommy is so excited to meet you, kiss those little toes and hold you in my arms. I can’t wait to do life with you"

The model was previously married to Sterling Shepard, with whom she shares daughters Cali and Cassie.