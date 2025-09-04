Hi! My name is Rachel, and I'm the voice and closet behind @clothesarefriends . I started posting my outfits on TikTok and Instagram in 2021, after I retired from corporate America at the ripe age of 28. Fast forward five years, and I'm back in my nine-to-five and still posting my personal style online. I decided I'd rather be chained to a desk than chained to a budget.

All jokes aside, my love for fashion extends way beyond the screen I share it through, and I'm excited to chat monthly about that love of clothes and everything else.

First impressions are important, so I thought it's best for my editorial debut to start out strong by sharing my BFFLs with you, aka my Best Finds For Life. These are the basics that every closet needs. They are my favorite items in all categories of my wardrobe, so buckle up and let's get to know each other.

A Classic Button Down, With a Sizing Twist

Everyone needs a good button-down shirt, in my opinion. Fit is everything, and size matters, meaning don't be afraid to size up. I find the men's section usually has a better selection and is more affordable. Don't let gender define your purchases—my motto as ever—but especially when it comes to your shirts.

The Staple White T-Shirt

Everyone talks about finding the perfect white T-shirt, but I truly believe I've mastered this topic. First things first, your tee should be 100 percent cotton. It should also have a reinforced collar, so it doesn't droop or misshape in the laundry, and it should be the right weight. Without further ado, please meet the Leset Margo T-Shirt . This shirt checks all the boxes, and I'm willing to die on this hill. While Leset's is the only white T-shirt I own, I found other options that are (nearly) as good.

100 Percent Cotton Denim

It's a rare time when my outfit isn't rooted in some form of denim. I gravitate towards a straight leg, but I also love a barrel-leg jean. All of my denim has one thing in common: It's 100 percent cotton because it just gets better with age.

Levi's jeans have such a special place in my heart; I think they are the top denim brand. The Dad Jean, specifically in black, has taken a permanent spot in my wardrobe. Meanwhile, the Tibi Sid Jean is the ultimate barrel jean and, dare I say, the designer I saw do it first. I love everything Tibi does, but I think it's especially great at proportions and adding a twist to a classic. I wear these jeans on repeat, and I tend to style them the most in my fall outfits.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Classic Leather Belt

Admittedly, I am partial to The Row for its leather goods, and that doesn't change when it comes to belts. However, prior to giving in to The Row's classic leather belt, I found some that stood up to my rose-colored The Row glasses.

Multi(purse)pose Bags

If you follow me, you know my everyday purse changes, well, every day. But if I had to pick a few, these would be them because they're functional, reliable, and obviously good-looking. I have three main bags that I keep on hand.

The Bottega Veneta Pouch is the bag that has literally been through every stage of my life. From accompanying me to a black-tie wedding to hittin' the floor of a club, she's been through it, and we're stronger than ever. Then there's the Loewe Puzzle Bag, which was my gateway purchase and the reason I fell in love with the brand. This is my favorite bag to travel with because I can throw it on as a crossbody or drop the strap and carry it to dinner as an underarm clutch—she can do it all. Finally, I love my Louis Vuitton Soft Speedy Bag. The detachable shoulder strap changes everything, and sadly, you can't buy it on its own.

Shoes That Gound Me

Comfort and style are equally important to me with all things, especially shoes. It’s kind of like being hangry—if I’m uncomfortable, my mood is ruined until I’m comfy again (real mature, I know, but here we are). The Margaux ballet flats are a perfect blend of both. They’re so simple, but when you put them on, you can immediately feel their quality. There is zero break in time, and they literally have the sole of a pillow. Also, they pair with any outfit and come in so many colorways! That’s a win/win for me. The loafers and clogs below check all of my boxes, too.

I could go on for days about my favorite items, but let me leave you with this: Quality wardrobes take time to build, but similarly to friendships, the best ones last a lifetime. Make purchases based on how an item makes you feel when you put it on, don't get hung up on the constructs of sizing when we have too many other things to be worried about. Fabric matters, so read the label. Treat your clothes like you treat your friends, and they'll stick around for life.