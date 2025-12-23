I have conflicting feelings about New Year's Eve, mainly around what to wear. On the one hand, I love any reason to dress up and pull out that never-right-for-anything-else piece from the back of my closet. But on the other, I feel a lot of pressure about getting my outfit right, to set the tone for the new year.

Instead of panic-shopping on December 31st, I'm turning to Zara and H&M to build holiday outfits inspired by tried-and-true street-style formulas that are fun and festive, but that also work for all the seconds after the clock strikes midnight. There are sparkles, of course, as well as plenty of rich-looking knits and touches of softer lace and silk that I'll take with me into 2026.

Ahead, shop my favorite covetable New Year's Eve outfits at Zara and H&M. Here's to a 2025 send-off filled with It girl-approved fashion.

All-Over Leather

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Most New Year's Eve outfits consist of glitter and sparkles (we'll get there), but my preferred way of dressing involves head-to-toe leather. Layer on a bomber jacket and a micro mini skirt with a pair of sheer tights and burgundy pumps.

Classic Sparkles

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

See? Sequins are always a hit on New Year's Eve. Pick a glittery maxi dress in a winter-ready color (think: burgundy, olive green, or navy blue), and keep the rest of your accessories simple. A delicate silver cuff adds just enough extra sparkle.

Touches of Sheer

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

New Year's Eve is the perfect time to show some skin, strategically: Layer up with sheer textures and extra-warm jackets. Keeping the color palette neutral to let the fabrics shine.

Head-to-Toe Black

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm a New Yorker through and through, so, yes, there had to be an all-black outfit on this list. I'm also a baby about cold temperatures, so I'm layering the warmest knits over a pair of simple trousers. Because it's a holiday night out, though, I'll swap my usual sweater for an off-the-shoulder style, and the bottoms for a skirt-over-pants situation.

Silver and Denim

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you love a casual look but still want to have a little fun, try wearing a bold silver top with a pair of dark-wash jeans. It's an easy combination that feels festive with little effort.

Cool-Girl Lace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't need to put away your white jeans for the winter. Make them feel cold-weather-ready with a silk-and-lace tunic and a leather jacket. It's equal parts cool and warm.

Life-Proof Gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go for the gold, but keep it real-life-appropriate. This look relies on office staples like a turtleneck and an oversized blazer, but making them feel party-ready with a fun gilded bottom.

Winter Whites

(Image credit: Launchmetric Spotlight)

Start 2026 off strong with a white-on-white ensemble. A lacy skirt can be layered over tights for added warmth. (The controversial sneaker heels are optional.)

Cozy Separates

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're hanging out at home but want to still be festive, swap sweats for a lacy slip skirt. A chunky sweater creates the right amount of contrast, without taking away from the coziness.