Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Just Answered the Question of “What Do I Wear This Winter?”

All of my friends are commuting home for the holidays and asking me what to pack. They want pieces that can build easy outfits that still feel elevated. And because they inevitably have some of their college and high school-era clothes at home, my stylish group chat needs options that work with just about everything. That's where Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale comes in.

I've used the discounts, which are running until January 5, to build nine chic winter outfits for just about any occasion. There's the comfy loungewear-centric sweat set that you can wear on an errand run, the perfect minimalist-coded last-minute party look, and even a cute date-night outfit or two. Consider your bases covered.

Keep scrolling for all of the It Girl-approved winter outfits that you should be copying this season. Some of these are even chic enough to turn into in-office looks once we all return to work in the New Year. Until then, happy scrolling.

Incognito Mode

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to lie low and grab a bagel and a latte without fielding questions from your neighbors, try this sweatsuit. The red colorway is optional, and this BP. set comes in enough shades to fit any vibe. Oversized sunglasses, on the other hand, are essential to reach peak incognito mode.

Last-Minute Party-Ready

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

So you just got home and your parents tell you to stop by someone's house for dinner or a housewarming—I've been there. This outfit formula (an oversized sweater, a silky skirt, and a pair of easy pumps) will get you through just about any event.

Elevated Basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bring some of your city-cool vibes back home with you this winter. Baggy trousers, a leather trench, and a basic tee are all you need.

Cool and Casual

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Every It girl knows that dark wash denim and brown sneakers are everywhere this season. Show proof of your on-trend status by teaming them together into one outfit.

Summertime Rewind

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Make use of your summertime white skirt by layering it underneath an oversized zip-up jacket or sweatshirt. Snakeskin-print shoes are optional but add a touch of edge.

Short and Sweet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I love this French girl-coded miniskirt-and-turtleneck combo. It's perfect for a date night or night out with your friends.

Loud and Proud

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Leopard jackets are trending, and the one I found at Nordstrom is technically a chic raincoat. Styling it over a pair of black jeans lets it shine.

Day-Off Essentials

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Baggy staples get a chic touch courtesy of ballet flats. It's a model-off-duty combination that just about anyone can recreate.

Slightly Preppy

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I love how preppy this denim skirt outfit feels. I have a few from the 2010s that could use a refresh. Styling it with on-trend boots and an easy jacket is the way to go.