Dakota Fanning's Gold, Pearl-Embellished 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Gown Looks Like a Fizzy Glass of Champagne
The 'Uptown Girl' is ready to toast her nomination for 'Ripley.'
It feels like I’ve grown up with Dakota Fanning. The 30-year-old is just two years older than me, and I’ve spent my entire childhood and young adult life watching her perform. It’s fitting, then, that I’m the one who gets to toast her champagne-coded gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.
Fanning is nominated tonight for the first time in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category for her role as Marge Sherwood in Netflix’s Ripley, a dramatic miniseries based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.
Fanning appeared on the red carpet wearing a stunning strapless dress by Armani to celebrate the occasion. Working with longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, Fanning’s champagne satin pick featured a classic bustier-style top with a sweetheart neckline and a delicate pearl-adorned tulle overlay, a classic nod to the era in which Ripley is set. The show may have been set in black and white, but Fanning is sparkling on the carpet for the conclusion of the 2024 awards season. She accessorized with silver drop earrings.
As for her beauty look, Fanning has been known to keep it simple. This time around, the actress opted for the same look, with glowing skin and natural, peachy makeup. Her bright blonde hair was styled straight with a high-gloss shine.
Just because this is Fanning’s first-ever nomination doesn’t mean that she has skipped the Emmys in the past. She’s actually made appearances twice before. In 2018, Fanning wore a mint green Dior gown to support her nominated show, The Alienist. She proved the power of a monochromatic red carpet moment with a pair of dangling green earrings.
Her first time on the carpet came (adorably) in 2003 at the 55th installment of the awards show. Fanning had starred in Steven Spielberg's prize-winning limited series Taken. That time around, she wore a cute pink and black dress outfitted with a large bow at the hip. She accessorized with two surprisingly trendy pieces: a matching pink beaded shoulder bag and a pair of black Mary Jane flats. Love!
While the pint-sized star hadn’t won the award for Outstanding Limited Series that night, she did get to pose with the globe-shaped trophy in what is now one of my all-time favorite red carpet moments.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet
Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Kamala Harris's Custom Sequin Gown Is Stitched With Meaning
The Vice President chose a special designer for her speaking engagement.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles an Oversize Chiefs T-Shirt Like a Mini Dress
This is maybe her most relatable game day 'fit yet.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet
Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Celebrities Wholeheartedly Co-Sign the Red Color Trend at the 2024 Emmys
Fashion's current favorite color had quite the moment on the Emmys red carpet.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Showed Off Her Baby Bump in Red Valentino on the Emmys Red Carpet
Rihanna would be proud.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Spring Came Early on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Winter weather, who?
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Beatrice Grannò Blooms in Armani Privé Couture for Her First Emmys Red Carpet
'The White Lotus' actress spoke exclusively to Marie Claire about her Emmys ensemble and why she would never trust Mia to wear it.
By Melony Forcier Last updated
-
All the Looks from the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Whose was your favorite?
By Emma Childs Last updated
-
Everyone Is Wearing All-White at The Emmys
White hot, indeed.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Dazzles in White as Presenter at the 2022 Emmys
As usual, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star looked incredible.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published