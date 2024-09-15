Dakota Fanning's Gold, Pearl-Embellished 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Gown Looks Like a Fizzy Glass of Champagne

The 'Uptown Girl' is ready to toast her nomination for 'Ripley.'

Dakota Fanning 2024 Emmys
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published
in News

It feels like I’ve grown up with Dakota Fanning. The 30-year-old is just two years older than me, and I’ve spent my entire childhood and young adult life watching her perform. It’s fitting, then, that I’m the one who gets to toast her champagne-coded gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

Fanning is nominated tonight for the first time in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category for her role as Marge Sherwood in Netflix’s Ripley, a dramatic miniseries based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Fanning appeared on the red carpet wearing a stunning strapless dress by Armani to celebrate the occasion. Working with longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, Fanning’s champagne satin pick featured a classic bustier-style top with a sweetheart neckline and a delicate pearl-adorned tulle overlay, a classic nod to the era in which Ripley is set. The show may have been set in black and white, but Fanning is sparkling on the carpet for the conclusion of the 2024 awards season. She accessorized with silver drop earrings.

dakota fanning emmys 2024

Fanning looked like the picture of classic, easy, beauty on the red carpet at this year's Emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her beauty look, Fanning has been known to keep it simple. This time around, the actress opted for the same look, with glowing skin and natural, peachy makeup. Her bright blonde hair was styled straight with a high-gloss shine.

Dakota Fanning 2024 Emmy Awards

A closer-up view of Fanning's easy beauty look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because this is Fanning’s first-ever nomination doesn’t mean that she has skipped the Emmys in the past. She’s actually made appearances twice before. In 2018, Fanning wore a mint green Dior gown to support her nominated show, The Alienist. She proved the power of a monochromatic red carpet moment with a pair of dangling green earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Dakota Fanning arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)

Dakota Fanning wore Dior at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her first time on the carpet came (adorably) in 2003 at the 55th installment of the awards show. Fanning had starred in Steven Spielberg's prize-winning limited series Taken. That time around, she wore a cute pink and black dress outfitted with a large bow at the hip. She accessorized with two surprisingly trendy pieces: a matching pink beaded shoulder bag and a pair of black Mary Jane flats. Love!

Dakota Fanning (dress by Joan Calabrisi) arrives at the 55th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

At age nine, Dakota Fanning wore a black and pink gown to the 2003 Emmy Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the pint-sized star hadn’t won the award for Outstanding Limited Series that night, she did get to pose with the globe-shaped trophy in what is now one of my all-time favorite red carpet moments.

Dakota Fanning in the press room with award for Outstanding Miniseries (for "Steven Spielberg Presents 'Taken') at the 55th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

....And even got to hold an award of her own that night!

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Topics
Emmys
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸