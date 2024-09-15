It feels like I’ve grown up with Dakota Fanning. The 30-year-old is just two years older than me, and I’ve spent my entire childhood and young adult life watching her perform. It’s fitting, then, that I’m the one who gets to toast her champagne-coded gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

Fanning is nominated tonight for the first time in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category for her role as Marge Sherwood in Netflix’s Ripley, a dramatic miniseries based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Fanning appeared on the red carpet wearing a stunning strapless dress by Armani to celebrate the occasion. Working with longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, Fanning’s champagne satin pick featured a classic bustier-style top with a sweetheart neckline and a delicate pearl-adorned tulle overlay, a classic nod to the era in which Ripley is set. The show may have been set in black and white, but Fanning is sparkling on the carpet for the conclusion of the 2024 awards season. She accessorized with silver drop earrings.

Fanning looked like the picture of classic, easy, beauty on the red carpet at this year's Emmys (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her beauty look, Fanning has been known to keep it simple. This time around, the actress opted for the same look, with glowing skin and natural, peachy makeup. Her bright blonde hair was styled straight with a high-gloss shine.

A closer-up view of Fanning's easy beauty look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because this is Fanning’s first-ever nomination doesn’t mean that she has skipped the Emmys in the past. She’s actually made appearances twice before. In 2018, Fanning wore a mint green Dior gown to support her nominated show, The Alienist. She proved the power of a monochromatic red carpet moment with a pair of dangling green earrings.

Dakota Fanning wore Dior at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her first time on the carpet came (adorably) in 2003 at the 55th installment of the awards show. Fanning had starred in Steven Spielberg's prize-winning limited series Taken. That time around, she wore a cute pink and black dress outfitted with a large bow at the hip. She accessorized with two surprisingly trendy pieces: a matching pink beaded shoulder bag and a pair of black Mary Jane flats. Love!

At age nine, Dakota Fanning wore a black and pink gown to the 2003 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the pint-sized star hadn’t won the award for Outstanding Limited Series that night, she did get to pose with the globe-shaped trophy in what is now one of my all-time favorite red carpet moments.

