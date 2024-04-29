A work jacket boom started around 2018, fizzled out a bit over the pandemic, and reignited last year. As the weather warms up and puffers go into storage, the girlies are breaking out barn jacket yet again for spring. Look no further than Kendall Jenner—known to start and follow many a trend—for proof of the utilitarian trend's grip on cool girls everywhere.
Jenner was spotted at Stagecoach (country music's answer to Coachella, held on the same festival grounds) over the weekend sporting not one, but two Carhartt utility jackets. On Friday, the model looked low-key bundled in a beige Carhartt zip-up jacket, paired with black jeans and black leather heeled boots. She kept it casual with her accessories, a navy-and-gray baseball cap and simple silver drop earrings.
The next day, Jenner changed into the same outfit with a different color scheme. She wore a black Carhartt jacket, tan straight-leg workwear trousers, and black leather booties.
A different work jacket for every day of the week isn't surprising given the item's surge in popularity. Searches for the classic Carhartt jacket have surged by 410%, securing it the fifth spot on Lyst’s round-up of the hottest products for Q1 of this year.
The work jacket trend has become ubiquitous across modern heritage brands like J.Crew, Toteme, Everlane, Alex Mill, and Barbour—and has now made its way to the Prada and Fendi runways.
This laidback look fits snugly into Jenner's recent wardrobe, filled with oversized coats and bootcut jeans. She's been trying out some more tailored, office-core outfits with stylist Dani Michelle, but this kind of casual aura has been consistent throughout Jenner's street style history.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
