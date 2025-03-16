Dua Lipa knows how to accessorize rumored fiancé Callum Turner with just about anything. On Friday, March 14, the "Levitating" singer was pictured holding hands with her actor beau in Notting Hill, while wearing a seriously rich-girl outfit, totaling more than $20,000.

This isn't the first time Lipa has worn her Jil Sander Snakeskin-Print Belted Leather Trench Coat, which originally retailed for $18,890, before dropping down to $11,334. Unfortunately, the quirky trench coat has since sold out, so fans of the style will need to improvise with a clever dupe.

The Barbie star completed her outfit with black bootcut jeans, black leather heeled boots, and a Supreme cashmere sweater featuring a black stripe design. While Lipa's sweater has sold out, it has started popping up on resale sites, for anyone desperate to recreate her exact outfit.

The pop star carried a Chanel 25 Medium Handbag in Grained Calfskin and Gold-Tone Metal Black, which retails for $6,400. Basically, her date night outfit was giving unmistakably loud luxury. Luckily, Lipa's Chanel bag is still available to purchase.

Dua Lipa wears a snakeskin trench while holding hands with rumored fiancé Callum Turner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Chanel Chanel 25 Medium Handbag $6,400 at Chanel

While Lipa's most recent outfit was clearly based around loud luxury, she's also a fan of accessible fashion, including Puma's popular Speedcat sneaker, which costs just $100.

The "New Rules" singer set engagement rumors into motion in December 2024 when she was spotted wearing a ring on that all-important finger. Lipa fueled engagement rumors by sharing photos of herself on Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a signet-style diamond ring set on a chunky, yellow gold band.

Dua Lipa wearing her quirky snakeskin trench in Dec. 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In an interview with the Daily Mail , 77 Diamonds expert Anya Walsh suggested that Lipa's ring, which features a solitaire diamond and 18k gold band, could be worth as much as $30,000. "The slightly wider than average band gives the ring a confident, chunky feel," Walsh told the outlet.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors