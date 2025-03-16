Dua Lipa Accessorizes Her $18,890 Snakeskin Trench With a $6,400 Chanel Bag and Rumored Fiancé Callum Turner

The pop star's new rules scream loud luxury.

Dua Lipa holds hands with rumored fiance Callum Turner while wearing a snakeskin trench coat and carrying a Chanel 25 handbag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Dua Lipa knows how to accessorize rumored fiancé Callum Turner with just about anything. On Friday, March 14, the "Levitating" singer was pictured holding hands with her actor beau in Notting Hill, while wearing a seriously rich-girl outfit, totaling more than $20,000.

This isn't the first time Lipa has worn her Jil Sander Snakeskin-Print Belted Leather Trench Coat, which originally retailed for $18,890, before dropping down to $11,334. Unfortunately, the quirky trench coat has since sold out, so fans of the style will need to improvise with a clever dupe.

The Barbie star completed her outfit with black bootcut jeans, black leather heeled boots, and a Supreme cashmere sweater featuring a black stripe design. While Lipa's sweater has sold out, it has started popping up on resale sites, for anyone desperate to recreate her exact outfit.

The pop star carried a Chanel 25 Medium Handbag in Grained Calfskin and Gold-Tone Metal Black, which retails for $6,400. Basically, her date night outfit was giving unmistakably loud luxury. Luckily, Lipa's Chanel bag is still available to purchase.

Dua Lipa holds hands with rumored fiance Callum Turner while wearing a snakeskin trench coat and carrying a Chanel 25 handbag

Dua Lipa wears a snakeskin trench while holding hands with rumored fiancé Callum Turner.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Chanel 25 bag
Chanel
Chanel 25 Medium Handbag

While Lipa's most recent outfit was clearly based around loud luxury, she's also a fan of accessible fashion, including Puma's popular Speedcat sneaker, which costs just $100.

The "New Rules" singer set engagement rumors into motion in December 2024 when she was spotted wearing a ring on that all-important finger. Lipa fueled engagement rumors by sharing photos of herself on Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a signet-style diamond ring set on a chunky, yellow gold band.

Dua Lipa wears a snakeskin trench coat

Dua Lipa wearing her quirky snakeskin trench in Dec. 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Women's Faux-Leather Snakeskin-Print Trench Coat (Was $280)BCBGMAXAZRIA
Women's Faux-Leather Snakeskin-Print Trench Coat

Snakeprint-Effect Belted-Waist CoatRejina Pyo
Snakeprint-Effect Belted-Waist Coat

Nevada Drapey Mid Length Trench CoatAlice + Olivia
Nevada Drapey Mid Length Trench Coat (Was $995)

In an interview with the Daily Mail, 77 Diamonds expert Anya Walsh suggested that Lipa's ring, which features a solitaire diamond and 18k gold band, could be worth as much as $30,000. "The slightly wider than average band gives the ring a confident, chunky feel," Walsh told the outlet.

TOPICS
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸