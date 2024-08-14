Dua Lipa Test-Drives the Barn Jacket Trend Everyone Will Wear This Fall

The pop star is trading bikinis for barn jackets.

dua lipa tries the barn jacket trend
Dua Lipa test-drives the jacket of fall 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Gray
By
published
in News

It feels like Dua Lipa is always on vacation and always pulling a look. (Good for her!) This year, her summer wardrobe has been filled with patterned bikinis, mesh accessories, and monochrome black outfits. August is almost over, but that hasn't stopped Lipa's travel spree. And as the weather cools down, she's adding some cozier fall 2024 trends to her suitcase.

dua lipa tries the barn jacket trend

Dua Lipa bundles up in this fall 2024 trend—the barn jacket.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Lipa shared photos from her latest jet-setting escapades in a 20-slide(!) photo carousel on Instagram, featuring the It Jacket of fall 2024. In the lead image, the singer wears a slightly oversized, dark olive barn jacket, complete with bulky front pockets and the style's signature black collar.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A photo posted by on

She layered the jacket overtop an unconventional athletic-meets-collegiate outfit—a pair of athletic shorts, a sweater vest, and a button-up shirt. Her accessories were functional, fit for the windy, rocky beach setting: black, rubber knee-high Hunter rain boots and a blue dad cap that reads, "Winona." The look fits neatly within Dua Lipa's street style, filled with "cool girl" calling cards, aesthetic mash-ups, and outfits incorporating the "wrong shoe theory."

The workwear boom started around 2018, fizzled out a bit over the pandemic, and reignited last year into 2024. Barn jackets started popping up this past spring, as searches for the classic Carhartt jacket surged by 410%, securing the fifth spot on Lyst’s round-up of the hottest products for Q1.

kendall jenner carhartt stagecoach

Kendall Jenner wears a Carhartt jacket at Stagecoach festival.

(Image credit: Backgrid one-time use)

Celebrities quickly hopped on board. Katie Holmes was seen rocking a striped barn jacket during one of her classic New York City errand runs, and Kendall Jenner test-drove the trend as festival attire.

The barn jacket has become ubiquitous across modern heritage brands like J.Crew, Barbour, Toteme, Everlane, and Alex Mill—and even made its way to the Prada and Fendi runways. Dua Lipa isn't exactly early to the barn jacket trend, but she's convincing anyone who sees her to join in.

Shop the Barn Jacket Trend Inspired by Dua Lipa

Heritage Barn Jacket™ in Waxed Cotton Twill
Heritage Barn Jacket™ in Waxed Cotton Twill

Hazel Canvas Jacket
Hazel Canvas Jacket

Clydebank Quilted Jacket
Clydebank Quilted Jacket

Dracy Corduroy-Trim Cotton Jacket
Dracy Corduroy-Trim Cotton Jacket

Padded Bomber Jacket
Padded Bomber Jacket

Margaret Cotton-Twill Jacket
Margaret Cotton-Twill Jacket

Cassidy Cotton Jacket
Cassidy Cotton Jacket

Topics
Dua Lipa
Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸