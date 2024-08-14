Dua Lipa Test-Drives the Barn Jacket Trend Everyone Will Wear This Fall
The pop star is trading bikinis for barn jackets.
It feels like Dua Lipa is always on vacation and always pulling a look. (Good for her!) This year, her summer wardrobe has been filled with patterned bikinis, mesh accessories, and monochrome black outfits. August is almost over, but that hasn't stopped Lipa's travel spree. And as the weather cools down, she's adding some cozier fall 2024 trends to her suitcase.
Lipa shared photos from her latest jet-setting escapades in a 20-slide(!) photo carousel on Instagram, featuring the It Jacket of fall 2024. In the lead image, the singer wears a slightly oversized, dark olive barn jacket, complete with bulky front pockets and the style's signature black collar.
She layered the jacket overtop an unconventional athletic-meets-collegiate outfit—a pair of athletic shorts, a sweater vest, and a button-up shirt. Her accessories were functional, fit for the windy, rocky beach setting: black, rubber knee-high Hunter rain boots and a blue dad cap that reads, "Winona." The look fits neatly within Dua Lipa's street style, filled with "cool girl" calling cards, aesthetic mash-ups, and outfits incorporating the "wrong shoe theory."
The workwear boom started around 2018, fizzled out a bit over the pandemic, and reignited last year into 2024. Barn jackets started popping up this past spring, as searches for the classic Carhartt jacket surged by 410%, securing the fifth spot on Lyst’s round-up of the hottest products for Q1.
Celebrities quickly hopped on board. Katie Holmes was seen rocking a striped barn jacket during one of her classic New York City errand runs, and Kendall Jenner test-drove the trend as festival attire.
The barn jacket has become ubiquitous across modern heritage brands like J.Crew, Barbour, Toteme, Everlane, and Alex Mill—and even made its way to the Prada and Fendi runways. Dua Lipa isn't exactly early to the barn jacket trend, but she's convincing anyone who sees her to join in.
Shop the Barn Jacket Trend Inspired by Dua Lipa
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
