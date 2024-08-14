It feels like Dua Lipa is always on vacation and always pulling a look. (Good for her!) This year, her summer wardrobe has been filled with patterned bikinis, mesh accessories, and monochrome black outfits. August is almost over, but that hasn't stopped Lipa's travel spree. And as the weather cools down, she's adding some cozier fall 2024 trends to her suitcase.

Dua Lipa bundles up in this fall 2024 trend—the barn jacket. (Image credit: Instagram)

Lipa shared photos from her latest jet-setting escapades in a 20-slide(!) photo carousel on Instagram, featuring the It Jacket of fall 2024. In the lead image, the singer wears a slightly oversized, dark olive barn jacket, complete with bulky front pockets and the style's signature black collar.

She layered the jacket overtop an unconventional athletic-meets-collegiate outfit—a pair of athletic shorts, a sweater vest, and a button-up shirt. Her accessories were functional, fit for the windy, rocky beach setting: black, rubber knee-high Hunter rain boots and a blue dad cap that reads, "Winona." The look fits neatly within Dua Lipa's street style, filled with "cool girl" calling cards, aesthetic mash-ups, and outfits incorporating the "wrong shoe theory."

The workwear boom started around 2018, fizzled out a bit over the pandemic, and reignited last year into 2024. Barn jackets started popping up this past spring, as searches for the classic Carhartt jacket surged by 410%, securing the fifth spot on Lyst’s round-up of the hottest products for Q1.

Kendall Jenner wears a Carhartt jacket at Stagecoach festival. (Image credit: Backgrid one-time use)

Celebrities quickly hopped on board. Katie Holmes was seen rocking a striped barn jacket during one of her classic New York City errand runs, and Kendall Jenner test-drove the trend as festival attire.

The barn jacket has become ubiquitous across modern heritage brands like J.Crew, Barbour, Toteme, Everlane, and Alex Mill—and even made its way to the Prada and Fendi runways. Dua Lipa isn't exactly early to the barn jacket trend, but she's convincing anyone who sees her to join in.

