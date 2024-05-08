Katie Holmes is an outfit formula girl through and through. The actress always relies on simple yet stylish silhouettes to keep up the "downtown mom on the go" look. As the season gets warmer, it seems Holmes is eyeing ways to subtly spruce up her usual off-duty outfits while sampling of-the-moment looks like the barn jacket trend.
Take Holmes's recent sighting in New York City on Tuesday, May 7. While out and about in Manhattan, the Dawson's Creek actress wore a camel-colored linen vest from Lafayette 148's Pre-Fall 2024 collection. She left a few buttons at the top and bottom undone, giving the silhouette an effortless "I just tossed this on" feel to the style.
She paired her vest with white wide-leg trousers and black suede sneakers. She added the ultimate cool-girl accessories to the mix, including oval tortoise sunglasses, a leather black shoulder bag, a gold necklace, and silver earrings.
What stood out most about Holmes' outfit was how she layered her vest up top. She completed her #OOTD with a navy blue-and-white striped barn jacket, the silhouette featuring blue suede trimming to the collar and sleeves, and XL pockets at the front.
Holmes might be on to something when it comes to her choice of outerwear. The slouchy barn jacket—also referred to as a chore coat—has long been a practical wardrobe staple over the decades before warping into a trendy style that puts the "work" in workwear. Spearheaded by heritage brands like Carhartt and Dickies, among others, the rugged silhouette is not only reserved for a day of hard manual labor—In Homes' case, it also serves as a statement piece for off-duty fashion.
After spending all winter in her long coat from The Frankie Shop, the actress has been experimenting with fun outerwear silhouettes over the past few weeks. Earlier this spring, she test-drove a studded denim trench. Then on Friday, May 3, the actress styled her button-up top and barrel jeans with a suede bomber jacket from Mango. She contrasted the casual look with brown square-toed ballet flats.
As the barn jacket rises as one of the season's biggest outerwear trends—championed by runways including Prada—channel your inner Katie Holmes and shop similar styles below.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
