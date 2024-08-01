Dua Lipa Tackles Festival Fashion in the Sheer Top Trend and 2024's Rising It Sneaker

This look is "wrong shoe theory" in action.

Dua Lipa wearing a sheer halter top with baggy jeans and red Puma Speedcat sneakers at the Sunny Hill Festival July 2024
(Image credit: @dualipa/Instagram)
India Roby
By
published
in News

It's rare to see Dua Lipa take on festival fashion off stage, but whenever she does, it comes at a time when concert style inspiration is needed.

This past week, Dua Lipa has been living it up at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo, jamming out in the audience and coordinating her looks with her boyfriend Callum Turner. The singer has also been using the four-day event to showcase her lewks. In her latest Instagram post recapping Night 3, Lipa paired the divisive sheer trend with one of 2024's rising It sneakers: the Puma Speedcat.

Dua Lipa wearing a sheer halter top with baggy jeans and red Puma Speedcat sneakers at the Sunny Hill Festival July 2024

Dua Lipa attended the Sunny Hill Festival on Night 3 wearing a sheer Shushu/Tong halter top with baggy jeans and cherry red Puma Speedcat sneakers.

(Image credit: @dualipa/Instagram)

In a new photo carousel on Wednesday, July 31, Lipa was seen wearing a sheer, backless beige top from Shushu/Tong. The strappy halter top had a tiny triangle bust and black floral embellishments all over. (Sadly, her exact take on the sheer trend is sold out.)

Delia Ribbed Halter Top
Reformation Delia Ribbed Halter Top

The Radical Optimism singer styled the dainty design with a pair of baggy light-wash jeans from Celine Margaret. As for accessories, Lipa wore silver Tiffany & Co. jewelry and carried a black crescent-shaped purse from Alaïa.

Baggy Dad Straight
Levi's Baggy Dad Straight Jeans

Lunar Bag
Flattered Lunar Bag

The spotlight of her outfit wasn't only her sheer top—she made an even bigger statement with her shoe of choice. For the festival, Dua Lipa opted for one of her favorite kicks of the year: a pair of fiery red Puma Speedcat Og sneakers. The athleisure brand's vibrant shoes first launched in the '90s, created as a fireproof uniform staple for Formula 1 drivers.

Speedcat Og

Puma Speedcat Og "red" Sneakers

"SUNNY HILL NIGHT 3!!!!" Lipa captioned the Instagram post.

Lipa's affinity for the Puma Speedcat sneakers runs deep—and it isn't just because she's a brand ambassador. Joining stars like Emily Ratajkowski, the "Training Season" singer has been all for taking her Speedcats—and another one of her go-to kicks, the Palermos—with her everywhere she goes, from off-duty street style to concert rehearsals.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Puma's fall 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

A-list stars like Emily Ratajkowski have also incorporated the red Puma Speedcats into their wardrobes.

(Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

With sporty aesthetics like TikTok's "blokecore" leading 2024 fashion trends, statement sneakers are in constant demand—bonus points if they're vintage-inspired. Puma Speedcats are quickly joining popular styles like Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, which have also gotten the A-list stamp of approval.

Dua Lipa's latest #OOTN is a quick lesson in festival fashion—and a case for the Puma Speedcats. Whether you're hitting up an end-of-season concert or basking in the last few weeks of summer, take notes from Dua Lipa's Sunny Hill festival 'fit and shop similar and affordable Puma sneakers ahead.

Shop Puma Sneakers, Inspired by Dua Lipa

Palermo Vintage Sneakers
Puma Palermo Vintage Sneakers

Puma Easy Rider Vintage, Puma Red-Puma White, 11.5 Us Women/10 Us Men
Puma Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers

Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty in Session Women's Sneakers
Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty in Session Sneakers

Palermo Unisex Sneakers
Puma Palermo Unisex Sneakers

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

