Dua Lipa Styles Her Statement Sweater Dress With a Chanel Cargo Bag and Furry Trouser Boots
The British pop star pulled a dramatic runway look for her father's birthday party.
Dua Lipa seemingly left her fiancé Callum Turner at home for her father's birthday bash in London. But thankfully, she didn't forget to serve a transitional spring look topped with the most maximalist accessories imaginable: a Chanel cargo bag and furry boots.
On Mar. 5, the pop star stepped out to eat caviar by the spoonful with her friends and family at Twenty Two restaurant and member's club in Mayfair. Naturally, the occasion called for an equally extravagant ensemble. I didn't realize sweater dresses could be so chic until I laid eyes on her chunky knit mini dress, which combined a boxy fit and collarless neckline with an exposed front zipper that ran all the way down to the frock's thigh-high hemline. Held together by interwoven stripes of ivory, beige, and black wool, the dress evoked Chanel's iconic tweed designs as well as Missoni's classic chevron motif. But the "Levitating" singer's cozy number is actually comes courtesy of designers Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault—the brains behind the South London-based label Knwls. Pulled from the brand's Fall 2024 collection, the dress made its runway debut in London last February.
Fittingly, Lipa accessorized her statement sweater dress with a show-stopping pair of Knwls boots from the same collection. With a wide trouser-esque silhouette covered in brown shearling and a pointed toe crafted from dusty blue leather, these boots were made for walking to the club. The colorway she's sporting here is sold-out, but the brand still has a brown leather and camel shearling iteration available in a couple sizes.
The British star's nails were painted black to match her sheer tights and quilted Chanel maxi hobo bag. With a gold chain strap and two large side pockets, this stunning carryall from the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection perfectly encapsulates the cargo bag trend.
As a final flourish, the Grammy winner completed her look with her diamond engagement ring, her signature sunburn blush technique, and a slick low bun. It was a lot of look for a family gathering, but Lipa—as we know all too well—is a hardcore maximalist. Why tone it down when you were born to dance the night away?
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Gigi Hadid's Schiaparelli Power Suit Oozes Corporate Maximalism
The supermodel opened the Paris Fashion Week runway in an unexpected look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Meghan Markle Pairs Cartier With Crocs for the Ultimate High-Low 'With Love, Meghan' Moment
Many of the Duchess of Sussex's looks are under $300 in her new Netflix series.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I’m Styling These Chic Spring Outfits With Madewell’s Sale Section
Consider your warm-weather wardrobe complete.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Schiaparelli Power Suit Pairs the Belt Buckle Trend With a Jogger Pant Revival
The supermodel opened the Paris Fashion Week runway in an unexpected look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
This Dior Bag Is Fashion Week Street Style's Most Well-Traveled Accessory
It's gone from the Super Bowl to Rihanna's birthday party and Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Cinches the Belt Buckle Trend With a Chocolate Brown Bucket Bag
The actor seems to be test-driving a trendy new handbag in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Anthropologie and Universal Standard Collaborate on Spring's Most Size-Inclusive Collection
Anthropologie and Universal Standard collaborated on a size-inclusive drop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Chappell Roan Goes Gladiator Mode in a Backless Matching Set at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
The pop star donned a metallic two-piece look to sit front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Row's It-Shoes Go Missing From Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Runway
Guests at the Fall 2025 show say shoes weren't on the runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Styles The Row's Staple Pieces Head-to-Toe for a Sushi Girl Dinner
The actor put her own spin on the shacket trend for a sushi friend date in Los Angeles.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Upgrades Her Accessories Collection With a Bejeweled Crossbody Bag
Meet your new handbag obsession.
By Halie LeSavage Published