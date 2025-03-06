Dua Lipa seemingly left her fiancé Callum Turner at home for her father's birthday bash in London. But thankfully, she didn't forget to serve a transitional spring look topped with the most maximalist accessories imaginable: a Chanel cargo bag and furry boots.

On Mar. 5, the pop star stepped out to eat caviar by the spoonful with her friends and family at Twenty Two restaurant and member's club in Mayfair. Naturally, the occasion called for an equally extravagant ensemble. I didn't realize sweater dresses could be so chic until I laid eyes on her chunky knit mini dress, which combined a boxy fit and collarless neckline with an exposed front zipper that ran all the way down to the frock's thigh-high hemline. Held together by interwoven stripes of ivory, beige, and black wool, the dress evoked Chanel's iconic tweed designs as well as Missoni's classic chevron motif. But the "Levitating" singer's cozy number is actually comes courtesy of designers Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault—the brains behind the South London-based label Knwls. Pulled from the brand's Fall 2024 collection, the dress made its runway debut in London last February.

Dua Lipa styles a Knwls Fall 2024 knit mini dress with furry boots from the same collection. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Knwls Cosma Dress Melange Beige $382 at Knwls

Fittingly, Lipa accessorized her statement sweater dress with a show-stopping pair of Knwls boots from the same collection. With a wide trouser-esque silhouette covered in brown shearling and a pointed toe crafted from dusty blue leather, these boots were made for walking to the club. The colorway she's sporting here is sold-out, but the brand still has a brown leather and camel shearling iteration available in a couple sizes.

The British star's nails were painted black to match her sheer tights and quilted Chanel maxi hobo bag. With a gold chain strap and two large side pockets, this stunning carryall from the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection perfectly encapsulates the cargo bag trend.

As a final flourish, the Grammy winner completed her look with her diamond engagement ring, her signature sunburn blush technique, and a slick low bun. It was a lot of look for a family gathering, but Lipa—as we know all too well—is a hardcore maximalist. Why tone it down when you were born to dance the night away?

