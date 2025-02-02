Dua Lipa's Rumored Engagement Ring From Callum Turner Is on Full Display in Her Latest Selfie
The singer gave fans a closer look at the huge diamond ring, which is allegedly worth $30,000.
Dua Lipa hasn't confirmed or denied she's engaged to actor Callum Turner yet, but she has shared more photos of her huge diamond ring on Instagram.
Engagement rumors went into overdrive in December 2024 when Lipa was spotted wearing a diamond signet ring on that all-important finger. Now, the "Levitating" singer has shared a closer look at the beautiful diamond, and it does not disappoint.
Lipa posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, titled simply "january things," which included a selfie with her diamond ring in clear focus. The post also included photos taken with Turner, one of which sees the couple embracing in a club, with Lipa's ring delicately resting on her partner's shoulder.
Rumored to be worth $30,000, Lipa's new ring features a diamond embedded in a thick gold band. Engagement ring experts have already begun to appraise the singer's new piece of jewelry. 77 Diamonds expert Anya Walsh recently told the Daily Mail, "The slightly wider than average band gives the ring a confident, chunky feel."
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)
A photo posted by on
Earlier this week, Lipa attended Chanel's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 runway show in Paris, where she was photographed wearing her diamond signet ring. The "Houdini" singer wore a dramatic floor-length Chanel cape and a massive black bow in her hair for the show.
In April 2024, Lipa discussed her work ethic during an interview with ELLE. "I've been busy for almost 10 years," the "Training Season" singer explained. "Every single day, I've had some bit of work to do. But people are going to say something anyway. People say a lot of mean things about a lot of people."
Ultimately, the Barbie actress is focused on remaining positive, regardless of what life throws at her. "Whether I'm performing or going out, if it's not fun, I don't want it," she told the outlet. "You have to make room for joy. The world can be burning down, but goddamn...if you didn't spend any of your life trying to be happy, I don't know what you've done."
