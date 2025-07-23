While Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, and Emily Charlton all wore countless iconic looks in The Devil Wears Prada, none have made such a lasting impact on The Culture as her Chanel blazer (closely followed buy that cerulean sweater). And with the sequel in production, I—a longtime fan—have been scanning Anne Hathaway's costumes for the jacket's successor.

Sure enough, on day two of filming, Hathaway channeled her news paper editor persona in the sequel's first suit—presumably, of many. Contrary to Monday's back-to-back looks, the Oscar winner only styled one costume on July 22: a gray blazer and matching straight-leg trousers, with a black button-down blouse underneath.

Its neckline was plunging and the satin sleeves elongated, stretching far beyond her blazer's cuffs for a delightful contrast moment. Once the shirt was tucked into her high-rise bottoms, Hathaway added a matching leather belt. Its silver hardware juxtaposed her gold toggle necklace from Jemma Wynne, which retails for $14,910.

Anne Hathaway filmed The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a charcoal gray suit set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2006—when the first movie was filmed—Andy practically lived in leather boots. Then, she preferred the knee-high variety, pairing them with the aforementioned Chanel blazer.

These days, however, Hathaway's on-screen alter-ego has been gravitating toward more functional silhouettes—specifically, Golden Goose's ankle-length Sunset Boots. The $750 booties feature subtle Western influences, including contrast embroidery on the toes and curved heels. They're a perfect pick for a New York City transplant.

Golden Goose Women's Sunset Boots in Black Leather $750 at goldengoose.com

Hathaway later added a laptop bag into the mix, proving she's in on the archival Coach conversation. She carried a vintage Metropolitan Briefcase; a black leather messenger with a buckled top-flap. The model first launched in 1987, but now, it's only available on secondhand sites for upwards of $250. Coach recently re-listed Hathaway's exact style through their Re(Loved) program for $895, but it sold out in minutes.

Anne looked every bit a Coach girl with a vintage laptop bag in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The briefcase made its on-screen debut the day before, during Hathaway's (sure-to-be) iconic street-crossing scene. She wore a vintage pinstripe vest and coordinating pants, courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier. The Coach bag gave Hathaway's office-ready combo a cool-girl charm.

The day prior, Anne ran through the streets of NYC in a pinstripe JPG set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway is, once again, serving office-friendly fashion inspiration on a silver platter. By the time filming wraps, she'll certainly have provided an entire work wardrobe for you to copy.

