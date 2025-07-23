Anne Hathaway Endorses the Coach Bag Renaissance With a Vintage Briefcase and $14,910 Necklace in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
She swapped Prada for Coach.
While Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, and Emily Charlton all wore countless iconic looks in The Devil Wears Prada, none have made such a lasting impact on The Culture as her Chanel blazer (closely followed buy that cerulean sweater). And with the sequel in production, I—a longtime fan—have been scanning Anne Hathaway's costumes for the jacket's successor.
Sure enough, on day two of filming, Hathaway channeled her news paper editor persona in the sequel's first suit—presumably, of many. Contrary to Monday's back-to-back looks, the Oscar winner only styled one costume on July 22: a gray blazer and matching straight-leg trousers, with a black button-down blouse underneath.
Its neckline was plunging and the satin sleeves elongated, stretching far beyond her blazer's cuffs for a delightful contrast moment. Once the shirt was tucked into her high-rise bottoms, Hathaway added a matching leather belt. Its silver hardware juxtaposed her gold toggle necklace from Jemma Wynne, which retails for $14,910.
Back in 2006—when the first movie was filmed—Andy practically lived in leather boots. Then, she preferred the knee-high variety, pairing them with the aforementioned Chanel blazer.
These days, however, Hathaway's on-screen alter-ego has been gravitating toward more functional silhouettes—specifically, Golden Goose's ankle-length Sunset Boots. The $750 booties feature subtle Western influences, including contrast embroidery on the toes and curved heels. They're a perfect pick for a New York City transplant.
Hathaway later added a laptop bag into the mix, proving she's in on the archival Coach conversation. She carried a vintage Metropolitan Briefcase; a black leather messenger with a buckled top-flap. The model first launched in 1987, but now, it's only available on secondhand sites for upwards of $250. Coach recently re-listed Hathaway's exact style through their Re(Loved) program for $895, but it sold out in minutes.
The briefcase made its on-screen debut the day before, during Hathaway's (sure-to-be) iconic street-crossing scene. She wore a vintage pinstripe vest and coordinating pants, courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier. The Coach bag gave Hathaway's office-ready combo a cool-girl charm.
Hathaway is, once again, serving office-friendly fashion inspiration on a silver platter. By the time filming wraps, she'll certainly have provided an entire work wardrobe for you to copy.
Shop Office-Friendly Fashion Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.