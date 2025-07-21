Breaking news: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially filming in New York City. Bright and early on July 21, Anne Hathaway slipped into Andy Sachs's shoes for the first time since 2006. However, they weren't the on-set stilettos I expected. For her first day on the sequel's set, Hathaway caused a stir in the chunkiest of Birkenstock-ish Chanel sandals. (Perhaps the basis of Andy's next tussle with Miranda Priestly?)

While en route to the Manhattan set, Hathaway was snapped by the paparazzi in vintage Dad Slingbacks from Chanel's archives. The double-strap shoes had all the makings of classic Birkenstocks, apart from the tweed exterior and Chanel emblems atop each velcro closure. They originally debuted in former creative director Virginie Viard's Fall 2022 collection, but now, they're only available on select secondhand sites.

From there, Hathaway (a.k.a. Andy) paired the statement shoes with a denim maxi skirt in a light, '90s-inspired wash. In the original film, Andy only wore jeans once—a skinny dark-wash pair with a brown leather jacket (you know the one). Hathaway's new look is on-brand for her character, especially since elongated denim skirts are still trending. Next, she slipped on a white racerback tank top, office-proofed via a sleeveless black vest.

Anne Hathaway looked every bit her The Devil Wears Prada 2 character on day one of filming. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours earlier, Hathaway shared she was "heading to werk" with her 2.9 million TikTok followers. In the now-viral video, she brushed her teeth in a blue sweater, but it's "not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean," to quote Meryl Streep's character in the cult-classic movie. Hathaway's knit wasn't cabled like her original on-screen sweater, but The Devil Wears Prada fans clocked the homage immediately.

According to paparazzi pics, Hathaway is the first star to arrive on set. We've yet to spot Emily Blunt or Streep in Manhattan, so watch this space for updates in the coming days—no, hours.

Shop Styles Inspired by Anne Hathaway's Look

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors