Our obsession with sheer fashion isn’t going anywhere soon. There will always be something awe-inspiring about a naked dress—it's that nude illusion! Emma Stone’s latest rendition of the sultry style even makes a practical case for wearing sheer beyond the red carpet. Just a day after winning her Golden Globe for her role in Poor Things (she also wore a sheer Louis Vuitton number to the awards show!), the actress appeared in yet another translucent number. This time, at the Los Angeles premiere of her television show The Curse, Stone wore a sheer slip dress and utilized a style hack that made her see-through style less of a "skin is in" statement.
Stone arrived at the Beverly Hills Fine Arts Theatre looking exceptionally polished. Her choice of dress hails from Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The sleek dress features a spaghetti strap with swatches of draped black fabric and a trendy rosette on the left breast. You’ll notice, however, that Stone’s version looks slightly different than how it appeared on the runway. That’s because, underneath her sheer little black dress, she added a dark slip that covers her mid-riff so the gauzy Givenchy number felt less risqué.
Stone, who has been working with stylist Petra Flannery for some time, opted to wear black pumps and sheer black tights with her dress. She chose not to accessorize with any major statement jewelry, allowing her sophistiated LBD to make a stand-alone impression. She wore her hair up in a bun, and her makeup was natural-looking with a slightly glossy coral-toned lip and minimalist cat-eye eyeliner.
On the runway, the rest of the dress was completely sheer and styled with black hot-pant shorts and calf-length sheer socks. Without the slip, the all-over translucent slip leans youthful, whereas Stone’s addition of sheer tights and a slip underneath adds a lovely personal touch that gives the dress some maturity.
The naked dress trend is proving to be, yet again, a style to watch this red carpet season. At the Golden Globes, in addition to Stone's glittery sheer gown, her fellow best-dressed nominee Hunter Schafer wore a nude number, and sneak-in supportive girlfriend Kylie Jenner followed suit in a vintage boudoir-esque lacey gown.
But sheers can definitely be worn outside the celebrity set and in more practical iterations. And while we can’t imagine sitting in our office desks in a completely translucent number, Stone’s ensemble proves there are different ways to make sheer more practical and attainable—like wearing dark garments underneath, as the actress did. If you’re just as intrigued by the sheer trend as we are, try your hand at styling a translucent top or dress, perhaps with a solid bra or tank underneath as a comfortable and less-risqué option.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
