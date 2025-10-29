To me, bags are the way to add spice, character, and sophistication to an otherwise sterile or overly simple look. Incorporating subtle textures and minimal trends helps me evolve my personal style while keeping it considered—and true to how I’m feeling.

I know I have yapped enough about why the right accessories are so essential for a minimalist wardrobe—but is it ever really enough?—so let’s dive into the trending bag styles I’m honestly eyeing for this season. Here are some things on my mind for this Autumn-Winter season. From carry-everywhere work bags (that can fit a laptop!) to playful, colorful finds, these picks will add spice to even the most pared-down ensemble.

The Embossed Bag

Croc print is a forever fave. (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

From Toteme to Nili Lotan, the black embossed alligator and croc-embossed bag has been on my mind a lot recently. Especially in a practical tote bag size, I think it’s the perfect way to add subtle elegance to any fall outfit, whilst remaining versatile and ideal for errands.

Having a laptop even pop out is the definition of a hardworking chic woman on the go. A black pattern like this can pop with an all-black outfit or fall wonderfully to the wayside in a look that is more playful and evening. I plan to have a bag like this for feeling sophisticated and effortlessly chic whilst I run around the city.

Work-Ready Totes

The classic work tote never goes out of style. (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

We working ladies have needs—specifically, practical bags that fit our basics and more, from laptops to lipstick. The oversized carry-all has remained a constant in our ever-changing fashion world, and I love the varying shapes, slouchiness, and personality it can bring to a simple look. My favorites are the beat-up, secondhand woven Bottega Veneta styles, though brands like Coach and Longchamp offer other ones I love.

Rich Textures and Prints

Feel free to play with prints this season. (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

If you know me, you know I love a pop of animal print, velvet, ponyhair, and varying suedes or leathers. These bags are a wonderful way to incorporate detail and intrigue into a look, especially for the upcoming holiday season. Let your bag do the talking, and keep the look minimalist and refined.

Pops of (Subtle) Color

A subtle navy blue hue instantly upgrades any look. (Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I love the idea of a neutral pop of color. I know, you may be thinking, What kind of juxtaposition is that? I'm talking about the earth tones, the almost-black navy hues, the deep emerald greens, the luxurious mustard yellows. Especially in autumn, there is a richness behind certain colors that look even more perfect paired with a cream-toned or black-and-white outfit.