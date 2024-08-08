Fashion week is a visually stimulating experience, to be sure—with picturesque models, intricate set designs, and, of course, the most incredible fashion collections in the world. But what about attendees who don't have the ability to see these creations?

Though the visually impaired wear clothing just like everyone else, they're often excluded from mainstream fashion, which has yet to evolve past size-zero casting and ableist venues.

At this season's Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW), however, designer Sinéad O'Dwyer addressed this very issue. O'Dwyer created her Spring/Summer 2025 collection with visually impaired fashion lovers at the fore, teaming up with the Danish Association of the Blind and non-profit Hair and Care to bring her latest collection "Everything Opens To Touch" to a larger audience.

A model walks in Sinead O'dwyer's Copenhagen Fashion Week show on July 7, 2024. (Image credit: Sinead O'dwyer)

Known for her strappy tights, laser-cut dresses, and frequent use of the structured bustier bodice, the London-based designer specializes in texture. O'Dwyer's clothing excites not only the eye, but also the sense of touch. The brand leaned into this for the July 7 runway show, providing attendees with immersive audio descriptions and fabric swatches that coincided with each look.

“Adding in audio descriptions for those with visual disabilities allows for all the pieces walking down the runway to be relayed, so no detail is missed," says Belle Bakst, a visual disability advocate and influencer. "This creates a more inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Guests could listen to audio descriptions of each look as they walked the runway. (Image credit: Sinead O'dwyer)

O'dwyer also provided fabric swatches for visually impaired guests to feel. (Image credit: Sinead O'dwyer)

Representation went beyond the audience, with blind model Lucy Edwards walking the runway alongside her guide dog, Miss Molly. This was the first time a blind model has made such an appearance at Copenhagen Fashion Week, setting a new precedent for inclusivity. The show's casting director, Emma Matell, also worked with O'Dwyer to feature models of diverse body types and ages.

Lucy Edwards walks the runway with her guide dog Miss Molly. (Image credit: Sinead O'dwyer)

"Including a blind runway model feels like a major positive step in the right direction to have representation for the blind and low vision community in fashion," Bakst tells Marie Claire. "Those with visual disabilities have been excluded from fashion for years, and the hope is to see other [fashion week] cities follow suit to become the norm."

O'Dwyer's work is already considered as a step in the right direction. She was honored with the retailer Zalando's Visionary Award this season, spotlighting designers who exemplify creativity, social impact, and innovation. Fashion history in the making.