What to Wear to a Concert for Maximum Fun and Minimum Discomfort

We rounded up the best inspo.

2015 Governors Ball Music Festival - Street Style
(Image credit: Daniel Zuchnik)

By , published

I once lost everything—keys, wallet, phone—moshing at a Diarrhea Planet show when the strap of my bag snapped. Don't be like me. Instead, look to your fellow concert and music festival-goers, whose outfits take more factors (weather, comfort, jumping around in a crush of people) into account than simply standing around in the VIP are looking pretty. So, ahead, six cool, dance-able ensembles, whether you're rocking out backstage or in general admission.

1/12
Top + Denim Shorts + Boots

Top + Denim Shorts + Boots

Alessandro Ambrosio is the queen of festival season (she's been going to Coachella since 2009!) and has worn every outfit under the sun ferris wheel. One of our favorite looks on her happens to be the easiest to emulate: a printed knit top, shorts, a button-down for layering, and brown boots. The latter is key for keeping your legs/toes clean of dust and getting stepped on by the crowd. You'll feel comfortable and be able to move in this outfit all day long.

2/12
Get the Look

Get the Look

Blanc Noir bomber jacket, $159

SHOP IT

Missoni crochet swimsuit, $675

SHOP IT

Rag and Bone denim shorts, $99

SHOP IT

Blondo waterproof riding boot, $200

SHOP IT

Rebecca Minkoff bag, $198

SHOP IT

3/12
Crop Top + Cargo Pants + Sneakersv

Crop Top + Cargo Pants + Sneakersv

For a feminine meets edgy mix, wear your favorite floral top with cargo pants. You can even add a pair of chunky sneakers into the mix for a boost in height and comfort. The crop top allows your bare skin to soak up the sunshine during the day while you'll feel modestly covered up by the long bottoms. If you want to feel even more protected from the sun, top off your outfit with a bucket hat (and don't forget sunscreen).

4/12
Get the Look

Get the Look

H&M sunglasses, $10

SHOP IT

Hyein Seo trousers, $203

SHOP IT

Marissa Webb floral crop top, $171

SHOP IT

Adidas Falcon sneakers, $100

SHOP IT

5/12
Hat + Jumpsuit + Sandals

Hat + Jumpsuit + Sandals

Using the restroom will be a tad complicated, I admit, if you're wearing a jumpsuit or romper but it's a small hindrance for a cute one-and-done look. I personally swear by jumpsuits year round though especially for concerts because you don't have to worry about mixing-and-matching the right top to bottom. Pick a one-piece with a bright pattern and color that'll stand out in photos, like this one. Complete the outfit with key accessories: sunglasses, sandals, and a hat. 

6/12
Get the Look

Get the Look

Noake panama hat, $59

SHOP IT

Celia Dragouni jumpsuit, $152

SHOP IT

Quay x Nabilla sunglasses, $90

SHOP IT

Chloé leather sandals, $518

SHOP IT

7/12
Sexy Top + Pants + Boots

Sexy Top + Pants + Boots

Anything goes at a concert, including any chain link top or see-through tanks. If you're a little daredevil, wear a mesh top and cargo pants for that tough cool-girl look. (PSA: These Alexander Wang cargo pants can also be converted into shorts!) A combat-like boot ties the outfit together.

8/12
Get the Look

Get the Look

Glance Eyewear sunglasses, $14

SHOP IT

Alexander Wang cargo pants, $1,540

SHOP IT

Topshop mesh halter top, $50

SHOP IT

Doc Martens, $160

SHOP IT

9/12
Two-Piece Set + Sandals

Two-Piece Set + Sandals

Like jumpsuits, a two-piece set takes the guesswork out of getting dressed. This festival goer opted for a zebra patterned bralette and pants combination, but for the less animal-print inclined music guru, look for floral, stripes, or even solid colored sets. If your outfit falls on the neutral side, add a pop of color with red sunglasses. Lastly, a bag that can be worn multiple ways, like the Marc Jacobs option in the next slide, will get you through all your concerts in style.

10/12
Get the Look

Get the Look

Illesteva pamela sunglasses, $220

SHOP IT

Reformation top and pants set, $218

SHOP IT

Kaanas sandal, $129

SHOP IT

Marc Jacobs belt bag, $375

SHOP IT

Kendall & Kylie sandals, $75

SHOP IT

11/12
Leather Jacket + Dress + Boots

Leather Jacket + Dress + Boots

I love a good contrast between leather and florals. Take a cue from this concert fashionista and wear a bright minidress with a cropped leather jacket. A pair of black boots you don't mind scuffing up finishes the look. This ensemble works for any concert you're going to, from dancing to K-pop group BTS to rapping along with Travis Scott.

12/12
Get the Look

Get the Look

Maje leather jacket, $745

SHOP IT

For Love & Lemons floral dress, $262

SHOP IT

Nike crossbody bag, $40

SHOP IT

Sam Edelman booties, $160

SHOP IT

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Chelsea Peng
Chelsea Peng

I'm Chelsea Peng, the assistant editor at MarieClaire.com. On my tombstone, I would like a GIF of me that's better than the one that already exists on the Internet and a free fro-yo machine. Besides frozen dairy products, I'm into pirates, carbs, Balzac, and snacking so hard I have to go lie down.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.