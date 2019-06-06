What to Wear to a Concert for Maximum Fun and Minimum Discomfort
We rounded up the best inspo.
By Chelsea Peng , Marina Liao published
I once lost everything—keys, wallet, phone—moshing at a Diarrhea Planet show when the strap of my bag snapped. Don't be like me. Instead, look to your fellow concert and music festival-goers, whose outfits take more factors (weather, comfort, jumping around in a crush of people) into account than simply standing around in the VIP are looking pretty. So, ahead, six cool, dance-able ensembles, whether you're rocking out backstage or in general admission.
Top + Denim Shorts + Boots
Alessandro Ambrosio is the queen of festival season (she's been going to Coachella since 2009!) and has worn every outfit under the sun ferris wheel. One of our favorite looks on her happens to be the easiest to emulate: a printed knit top, shorts, a button-down for layering, and brown boots. The latter is key for keeping your legs/toes clean of dust and getting stepped on by the crowd. You'll feel comfortable and be able to move in this outfit all day long.
Crop Top + Cargo Pants + Sneakersv
For a feminine meets edgy mix, wear your favorite floral top with cargo pants. You can even add a pair of chunky sneakers into the mix for a boost in height and comfort. The crop top allows your bare skin to soak up the sunshine during the day while you'll feel modestly covered up by the long bottoms. If you want to feel even more protected from the sun, top off your outfit with a bucket hat (and don't forget sunscreen).
Hat + Jumpsuit + Sandals
Using the restroom will be a tad complicated, I admit, if you're wearing a jumpsuit or romper but it's a small hindrance for a cute one-and-done look. I personally swear by jumpsuits year round though especially for concerts because you don't have to worry about mixing-and-matching the right top to bottom. Pick a one-piece with a bright pattern and color that'll stand out in photos, like this one. Complete the outfit with key accessories: sunglasses, sandals, and a hat.
Sexy Top + Pants + Boots
Anything goes at a concert, including any chain link top or see-through tanks. If you're a little daredevil, wear a mesh top and cargo pants for that tough cool-girl look. (PSA: These Alexander Wang cargo pants can also be converted into shorts!) A combat-like boot ties the outfit together.
Two-Piece Set + Sandals
Like jumpsuits, a two-piece set takes the guesswork out of getting dressed. This festival goer opted for a zebra patterned bralette and pants combination, but for the less animal-print inclined music guru, look for floral, stripes, or even solid colored sets. If your outfit falls on the neutral side, add a pop of color with red sunglasses. Lastly, a bag that can be worn multiple ways, like the Marc Jacobs option in the next slide, will get you through all your concerts in style.
Leather Jacket + Dress + Boots
I love a good contrast between leather and florals. Take a cue from this concert fashionista and wear a bright minidress with a cropped leather jacket. A pair of black boots you don't mind scuffing up finishes the look. This ensemble works for any concert you're going to, from dancing to K-pop group BTS to rapping along with Travis Scott.
Get the Look
Maje leather jacket, $745
For Love & Lemons floral dress, $262
Nike crossbody bag, $40
Sam Edelman booties, $160
•••
