Royals vs. Kentucky Derby Hats: Can You Tell the Difference?

Much like the royals who attend church, weddings, and other special events with extravagant headgear, Kentucky Derby attendees come decked out in the most over-the-top hats for the annual horse races. In fact, the accessories are so similar—wide brims, bright colors, flowers, and lots of decorative pieces—it's hard to tell whether they're being worn at Kensington Palace or Churchill Downs. Allow us to inspire your hat game with these nearly identical royal and Derby looks throughout the years, then shop our favorite variations.