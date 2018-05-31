Gucci's Cruise 2019 Collection Was on Fire

In the most literal sense.
Gucci’s cruise 2019 show was a stunning spectacle. Creative director Alessandro Michele invited 400 guests to the Promenade des Alyscamps, a cemetery in Arles, France, and kicked off the show with a line of fire down the runway. Models debuted 114 looks that referenced famous icons such as musician Billy Idol and famed hat maker Frank Olive. However, in keeping with the location, the central theme for the cruise collection was death. Michele infused gothic romanticism into every item on the runway, from the accessories to the props. Here, 10 things to know about the show.
Creative director Alessandro Michele held the show at Promenade des Alyscamps, a prestigious Roman cemetery in Arles, France.
Salma Hayek, Saoirse Ronan, and A$AP Rocky were some of the lucky stars who sat front row.
The collection featured both womenswear and menswear.
The clothes and accessories contained symbols of death, giving total gothic romanticism vibes.
In the past, wealthy Romans made death masks by taking the casts from corpses in order to worship and remember their loved ones.
As this headpiece demonstrates.
This sleeveless denim jacket was covered in sequined patches.
This sweater referenced the popular Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.
This outfit featured a little hat sprouting an oversize feather. Olive designed hats for fashion houses, department stores, and worked with performers like Diana Ross and Peggy Lee.
