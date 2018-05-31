Today's Top Stories
Gucci's Cruise 2019 Collection Was on Fire

In the most literal sense.

Getty Images

Gucci’s cruise 2019 show was a stunning spectacle. Creative director Alessandro Michele invited 400 guests to the Promenade des Alyscamps, a cemetery in Arles, France, and kicked off the show with a line of fire down the runway. Models debuted 114 looks that referenced famous icons such as musician Billy Idol and famed hat maker Frank Olive. However, in keeping with the location, the central theme for the cruise collection was death. Michele infused gothic romanticism into every item on the runway, from the accessories to the props. Here, 10 things to know about the show.

1 Gucci's Cruise Show Kicked Off With Fiery Flames
Getty Images

Creative director Alessandro Michele held the show at Promenade des Alyscamps, a prestigious Roman cemetery in Arles, France.

2 400 Guests Witnessed the Spectacle
Getty Images

Salma Hayek, Saoirse Ronan, and A$AP Rocky were some of the lucky stars who sat front row.

3 Michele Sent 114 Looks Down the Runway
Getty Images

The collection featured both womenswear and menswear.

4 The Theme Centered Around Macabre
Getty Images

The clothes and accessories contained symbols of death, giving total gothic romanticism vibes.

5 Models Wore Death Masks on the Runway
Getty Images

In the past, wealthy Romans made death masks by taking the casts from corpses in order to worship and remember their loved ones.

6 Michele Drew Inspiration From 19th-Century Windows
Getty Images

As this headpiece demonstrates.

7 There Was a Nod to '80s-Era Billy Idol on the Runway
Getty Images

This sleeveless denim jacket was covered in sequined patches.

8 There Were Hidden Messages Within the Collection
Getty Images

This sweater referenced the popular Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.

9 Michele Paid a Tribute to the Late Hat Designer Frank Olive
Getty Images

This outfit featured a little hat sprouting an oversize feather. Olive designed hats for fashion houses, department stores, and worked with performers like Diana Ross and Peggy Lee.

10 Elton John Performed at the After Party
Getty Images

The musician plans to wear the label for his three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

