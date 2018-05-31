Gucci's Cruise 2019 Collection Was on Fire

Gucci’s cruise 2019 show was a stunning spectacle. Creative director Alessandro Michele invited 400 guests to the Promenade des Alyscamps, a cemetery in Arles, France, and kicked off the show with a line of fire down the runway. Models debuted 114 looks that referenced famous icons such as musician Billy Idol and famed hat maker Frank Olive. However, in keeping with the location, the central theme for the cruise collection was death. Michele infused gothic romanticism into every item on the runway, from the accessories to the props. Here, 10 things to know about the show.