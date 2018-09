New York Fashion Week is passing by in a blur, so I'm slowing down and taking the time to reminisce over my favorite looks. Designers drew inspiration from everywhere this season, from the elaborate, fairy-tale gowns of Rodarte to the surfer-meets-western vibes of R13 to Calvin Klein’s Jaws-inspired collection.

Like the clothes, the locations for shows were a mixed variety—3.1 Phillip Lim and Oscar de la Renta held their shows on rooftops while Ralph Lauren took over Central Park. Before we turn our attention to the runways of London, Milan, and Paris, check out the best looks from NYC.