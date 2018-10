Artists like Cardi B and Taylor Swift are making their way to the 2018 American Music Awards to celebrate their year in music—voted by the fans—and, naturally, the outfits do not disappoint. With Tracee Ellis Ross set to host for the second year in a row and T.Swift's first award show performance in three years, the show is expected to have its...moments. But first, see the best looks on the red carpet, ahead.