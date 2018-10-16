Let's start with day one.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially embarked on their first royal tour together. The two landed in Australia for their first stop, but will also visit Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand over the course of 16 days. With 76 engagements on their docket, you can bet Meghan Markle has an outfit or two for each event. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly asked her BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney to accompany her on the trip, no doubt to help curate and approve outfits for every day of the tour (Meghan and Prince Harry are already traveling with a 10-person staff).
In addition, now that Meghan's announced her pregnancy, she not only has to dress for the day's activities, but also her growing bump. Comfort will be key as she's spending all day on her feet, which is perhaps why she made a quick change from heels to flats while visiting the Taronga Zoo Sydney. Meghan's style has already proved to be quite different from Kate Middleton's in that she prefers modern, sleek designs often in neutral tones such as navy or beige. Her royal tour outfits will likely reflect her contemporary tastes. Follow along as we track every look while shopping out our favorite piece each day. Let's start with day one, shall we?
After a 22-hour flight, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Sydney, Australia on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex wore a black coat with maroon trims, a black sweater and trousers, and her beloved Sarah Flint pumps. Though you can't get a good glimpse of her shoes in this photo, we love Meghan's versatile black suede heels. The classic footwear can be re-worn to any event on her royal tour and with jeans or a dress.
Sarah Flint Jay pumps, $395
Meghan stepped out in a classic trench coat and a fitted white dress by Karen Gee, an Australian designer, in her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. She wore a pair of beige Stuart Weitzman heels for the first half of the day before switching into black flats to visit a zoo in Sydney. Meghan then paid homage to Princess Diana by wearing her butterfly earrings and a matching bangle.
While this was sweet, our favorite piece from this outfit was definitely Meghan's classic white dress, which works for the office and formal events.
Karen Gee Blessed dress, $1,800
After the daytime events, Meghan and Prince Harry attended an afternoon reception at the Admiralty House. For the visit, the Duchess of Sussex changed into a green Brandon Maxwell shirtdress from his spring '19 collection and Dior pumps. She kept Princess Diana's butterfly jewelry on.
Though we loved the pleated shirtdress, her exact designer piece is sold out so we found a similar style to shop. The dress is the perfect way to channel Meghan's sophisticated vibes.
Paul & Joe pleated dress, $845