Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially embarked on their first royal tour together. The two landed in Australia for their first stop, but will also visit Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand over the course of 16 days. With 76 engagements on their docket, you can bet Meghan Markle has an outfit or two for each event. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly asked her BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney to accompany her on the trip, no doubt to help curate and approve outfits for every day of the tour (Meghan and Prince Harry are already traveling with a 10-person staff).

In addition, now that Meghan's announced her pregnancy, she not only has to dress for the day's activities, but also her growing bump. Comfort will be key as she's spending all day on her feet, which is perhaps why she made a quick change from heels to flats while visiting the Taronga Zoo Sydney. Meghan's style has already proved to be quite different from Kate Middleton's in that she prefers modern, sleek designs often in neutral tones such as navy or beige. Her royal tour outfits will likely reflect her contemporary tastes. Follow along as we track every look while shopping out our favorite piece each day. Let's start with day one, shall we?