After 20 year's with Victoria's Secret, Adriana Lima announced she was retiring from the lingerie brand. The model shared on Instagram, "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖"

Over the course of her career, the 37-year-old supermodel, who is beloved by the VS family, has opened the show five times and worn the multi-million dollar Fantasy Bra three times (not many can say the same). Her departure from VS comes just one year after fellow model and BFF Alessandra Ambroiso retired from the brand. In honor of Lima's wildly successful years as an Angel, reminisce over her best runway moments. (Does anyone have tissues?)