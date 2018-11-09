image
Adriana Lima Retires From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—See Her Best Runway Moments

She announced the news on Instagram.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

After 20 year's with Victoria's Secret, Adriana Lima announced she was retiring from the lingerie brand. The model shared on Instagram, "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖"

Over the course of her career, the 37-year-old supermodel, who is beloved by the VS family, has opened the show five times and worn the multi-million dollar Fantasy Bra three times (not many can say the same). Her departure from VS comes just one year after fellow model and BFF Alessandra Ambroiso retired from the brand. In honor of Lima's wildly successful years as an Angel, reminisce over her best runway moments. (Does anyone have tissues?)

1 of 20
image
Getty Images
2017
2 of 20
image
Getty Images
2017
3 of 20
image
Getty Images
2016
4 of 20
image
Getty Images
2016
5 of 20
image
Getty Images
2015
6 of 20
image
Getty Images
2015
7 of 20
image
Getty Images
2014
8 of 20
image
Getty Images
2013
9 of 20
image
Getty Images
2013
10 of 20
image
Getty Images
2012
11 of 20
image
Getty Images
2011
12 of 20
image
Getty Images
2010
13 of 20
image
Getty Images
2008
14 of 20
image
Getty Images
2007
15 of 20
image
Getty Images
2006
16 of 20
image
2005
17 of 20
image
Getty Images
2003
18 of 20
image
Getty Images
2002
19 of 20
image
Getty Images
2001
20 of 20
image
Getty Images
2001
