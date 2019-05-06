image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Met Gala

image
By Rachel Epstein
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

The 2019 Met Gala is already set to be an incredible night, mainly because Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, and Serena Williams are co-hosting the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, is all about the combination of high art and culture so, naturally, celebrities decided to wear their most over-the-top outfits on the red carpet. See how everyone from Gaga to Miley Cyrus are embracing the Camp theme, ahead.

1 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Nina Dobrev

In Zac Posen

2 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Katie Holmes

In Zac Posen

3 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Neilson BarnardGetty Images
Kate Moss
4 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Emma Roberts
5 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Irina Shayk
6 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Lily Aldridge
7 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
8 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
Tessa Thompson
9 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Gwen Stefani
10 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Nicki Minaj
11 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Penélope Cruz
12 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
13 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Elle Fanning
14 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Zendaya
15 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Naomi Campbell
16 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
17 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Kim Kardashian
18 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Katy Perry
19 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
Kerry Washington
20 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Bella Hadid
21 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Gigi Hadid
22 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Kylie Jenner
23 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Alicia Keys
24 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Kendall Jenner
25 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Neilson BarnardGetty Images
Emma Stone
26 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
Kacey Musgraves
27 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Gisele
28 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Theo WargoGetty Images
Chloë Grace Moretz
29 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Camila Mendes
30 of 104
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Kristen Stewart
