The 2019 Met Gala is already set to be an incredible night, mainly because Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, and Serena Williams are co-hosting the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, is all about the combination of high art and culture so, naturally, celebrities decided to wear their most over-the-top outfits on the red carpet. See how everyone from Gaga to Miley Cyrus are embracing the Camp theme, ahead.