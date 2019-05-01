The 2019 Billboard Music Awards have kicked off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the red carpet is already heating up. We spotted host Kelly Clarkson in a sequined black gown and Taylor Swift in a purple minidress, while some stars like Sofia Reyes decided to show up wearing something a little more sheer. Naked dresses, nay, naked outfits were definitely a trend on the Billboards red carpet, and we kept track of who wore what. Check out all the sheer looks ahead before the performances officially begin.