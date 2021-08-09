I know what you're thinking: "Laptop backpack" traditionally refers to the bulky, functional-not-fashionable backpacks your parents carted around in college. But times have changed, and thankfully, so have the selection of women's backpacks that can carry your 15-inch laptop and your workout clothes and that bottle of wine you bought on your way home and still look cute. Don't believe us? Look no further than the below for cute work backpacks that'll fit everything you need and some stuff you...probably don't, but why not throw it in there anyway? Give your right shoulder a break and trade in your old tote for one of these beauties.