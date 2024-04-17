It's Beyoncé's Wild West, we're just living in it. The pop star has been dressing to the tune of her new album Cowboy Carter, wearing ten-gallon hats and fringe jackets and bolo ties. But most of all, Bey has been on a blue jean kick. No, "LEVII'S JEANS" isn't just a song title—it's a lifestyle.
Beyoncé wore a head-to-toe denim look, the latest of several Canadian tuxedos in recent history, in an Instagram slideshow posted last night. She struts by a luxe indoor pool, poses on a sunny stairway, and stands by a Roni Horn sculpture with her cowboy, Jay-Z. Her stylist, Shiona Turini, pulled the outfit together.
Bey wore a half-unbuttoned button-down chambray shirt, tucked into high-waisted light wash jeans that were a cross between skinny and boot-cut fit. She tied the look together with a chestnut brown, big-buckle leather belt and matching Shyanne Mojave western boots. A sparkling tangle of silver chains rested on her chest, and a denim cowboy hat sat on her head—bringing a third layer of denim to the look. To top it off, she slung a plaid-checkered blue and grey Isabel Marant coat around her shoulders.
Last night's look was a classic and casual (well, casual for Beyoncé) version of Beyoncé's typical all-denim outfit. In past weeks, we've seen the singer in denim chaps and slouchy denim stiletto boots. Earlier in the day yesterday, Bey posted a picture in an Alexander McQueen dark-wash denim corseted jacket-and-skirt set.
A photo posted by beyonce on
Beyoncé is far from the first star to embrace the denim-on-denim-on-denim trend this year. Bella Hadid, for one, has been flirting with a Western-inspired wardrobe and wearing Canadian tuxedos ever since she started dating her professional cowboy boyfriend. Gisele Bündchen looked ranch-ready in a studded denim jacket, jeans, and matching bra. Katie Holmes was spotted strolling in a tailored jeans-and-vest set. And Sydney Sweeney tried a glammed-up Givenchy double-denim look.
So far, Beyoncé is the first to triple up with a coordinating hat. Knowing her influence on fashion, she won't be the last.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
