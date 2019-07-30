The 13 Gold Anklets We're Obsessing Over

Try out the season's daintiest accessory for yourself.

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Imges)
When it comes to jewelry, you're probably already well-stocked on the basics. Rings, necklaces, and bracelets always have been and always will be closet essentials. But if you'd like to shake up your accessories, consider adding a gold anklet to your usual rotation. Whether you opt for a thin, delicate option or one that's bolder, anklets add a feminine, trendy touch to even the simplest of outfits. Designers have adorned their recent designs with everything from pukka shells—another major trend this summer—and shimmery pearlescent beading. If you're in the market for something new. Check out our favorite picks.

The Understated Pick

1. Tamara Mellon x Mejuri Circle Back Anklet

Created by two female-led brands, this limited-edition 14 karat gold anklet adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

The Vacation Pick

2. Lili Claspe Pearly Chic Anklet

These rice-grained shaped pearls look delicate around your anklets and adds texture to an outfit without completely taking away from your look. Wear it on a seaside vacation or to the office with your favorite pair of ballet flats.

The Luxury Pick

3. Zoe Chicco Dangling Diamond Anklet

Want something more creative than a diamond necklace? This piece has the same amount of shimmer but is far more discreet.

The Seaside Pick

4. Aurelie Bidermann Panama Shell Anklet

If you've been loving pukka shells this summer, this piece from Aurelie Bidermann is the perfect piece to add to your collection.

The Sweet Pick

5. Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Mia Mini Anklet

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve — wear it on your ankle instead with this sweet charm.

The Geometric Pick

6. Kendra Scott Zolton Anklet

Add some interest to even the most laid-back of looks with this anklet. The charms will stand out against a nude or black shoe.

The Playful Pick

7. Argento Vivo Palm Tree Charm Anklet

If you're in desperate need of a vacation but can't seem to get out of your office, pick up this piece by Argento Vivo.

The Oversized Pick

8. Ancient Greek Sandals Owl Gold-Tone Anklet

This chunkier chain will contrast with the barely-there sandals that you've been loving all summer long.

The Quirky Pick

9. Alighieri Talisman Pearl Anklet

Adding elements such as the oblong-shaped pearl give this piece a more rustic feel.

The Vintage-Inspired Pick

10. Shashi Coin and Pearl Anklet

The mix of coins and pearls make this option look way more expensive than it actually is.

The Colorful Pick

11. ILA Deborah Emerald & Yellow Gold Anklet

Sick of sticking to only one color in your jewelry? The tiny emeralds on this anklet will catch the light but won't be too distracting from the rest of your outfit.

The Beaded Pick

12. Miranda Frye Lola Anklet - Gold

The slightly larger beading on this delicate pick add some extra sparkle.

The Under $10 Pick

13. Yfe Minimalist Gold Chain

If you're trying to rock the trend without breaking the bank, look no further than this chain. Not only is it super inexpensive, but it will get to you super fast thanks to Amazon's shipping. ••• For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW

