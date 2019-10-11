image
Today's Top Stories
1
Fall Hair Shades You're Going to See Everywhere
image
2
Yes, You Can Pull Off Thigh-High Boots
image
3
The Timely Return of Nancy Drew
image
4
WORTH IT: Artis Elite Collection Black Brush Set
image
5
Anthropologie's Having a Huge Hosting Sale

Start Your Weekend Right With Urban Outfitters' Super Sale

Sneakers, pillows, hair accessories...

image
Courtesy

After a week's worth of meetings and deadlines, we're only a few short hours away from the weekend. And what better way to celebrate than buying things on sale? For a limited time only, Urban Outfitters is offering up to 40 percent off sale items. Yes, it's a sale within a sale. Our favorite.

Though you may associate Urban Outfitters with your high school and college shopping habits, it turns out that Urban is just as stellar of a place to shop today. (Mainly because it's one of the only stores with a "going out tops" section.) Whether you're looking for affordable furniture, trendy clothes and accessories, or some wardrobe staples for fall, Urban Outfitters' sale section is bound to have something for you.

The only catch? It is slim pickings. Unfortunately, a lot of sizes and colors are out of stock. Which means, if you see something you like, it's a good idea to add it to your cart sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it'll be gone before you know it. Shop our top picks, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 GEL-Nimbus 21 Sneakers
Asics Urban Outfitters
$99.99
SHOP IT

$150
$99.99

Need a new pair of running shoes? With plush cushioning and a breathable mesh construction, this pair of sneakers will actually motivate you to leave the couch this winter. 

2 Chloe Cable Knit Cropped Sweater
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$69
$34.99

Sweater weather is officially here, which means now's a better time than any to pick up a new cardigan. Trust us, a sweet cable knit option will never go out of style. 

3 Marlie Curved Metal Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$79
$59.99

Light up the night—well, at least your nightstand—with this cute, curvy lamp. 

4 Colton Beaded Metal Hair Pin
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$16
$9.99

Urban Outfitters has plenty of clips, hair ties, and headbands on sale. We're particularly fond of this sweet pearl pin. 

5 BDG Twig High-Rise Skinny Jeans
BDG Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$59
$29.99

Consider this sale a great opportunity to stock up on some wardrobe staples, like a versatile pair of skinny jeans. 

6 Elyse Embroidered Lumbar Pillow
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$49
$39.99

Can you ever have too many throw pillows? (The answer is no.) We're eying this cool lumbar option. 

7 Crocodile Faux Leather Mac Jacket
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$149
$79.99

Consider this faux croc leather jacket the perfect layering piece for fall. Whether you pair it with a turtleneck, a casual T-shirt and jeans, or a breezy floral maxi, you'll be a shoo-in for best dressed amongst your friends.

8 Teu Printed Rug
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$99-$219
$79.99-$199.99

Calling all design enthusiasts: Urban Outfitters has slashed the prices of its beautiful rug collection, including this geo-printed one. 

9 Dustpan + Brush Set
Andrée Jardin Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$110
$89.99

Made with French beech wood and pony hair, this dustpan set will add a stylish flair to your weekly chores. We never thought we'd be excited to clean our apartment...

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Anthropologie's Having a Huge Hosting Sale
image Some of Your Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style - LFWM January 2019 Found: A Chic Shearling Jacket for Under $100
image Clinique's Game-Changing Moisturizer Is on Sale
image Shop Ulta's Amazing Fall Haul Sale
Street Style - Berlin - September 13, 2019 Shop Influencer-Approved Sweaters for Under $100
image Amazon Has Cute Yankee Candles on Sale Right Now
image There's a Really Cute Fleece Under $30 on Amazon
image Urban Outfitters Is Having a Very Good Home Sale
image Amazon's Having a Great Sale on Hunter Rain Boots