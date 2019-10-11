Sneakers, pillows, hair accessories...
After a week's worth of meetings and deadlines, we're only a few short hours away from the weekend. And what better way to celebrate than buying things on sale? For a limited time only, Urban Outfitters is offering up to 40 percent off sale items. Yes, it's a sale within a sale. Our favorite.
Though you may associate Urban Outfitters with your high school and college shopping habits, it turns out that Urban is just as stellar of a place to shop today. (Mainly because it's one of the only stores with a "going out tops" section.) Whether you're looking for affordable furniture, trendy clothes and accessories, or some wardrobe staples for fall, Urban Outfitters' sale section is bound to have something for you.
The only catch? It is slim pickings. Unfortunately, a lot of sizes and colors are out of stock. Which means, if you see something you like, it's a good idea to add it to your cart sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it'll be gone before you know it. Shop our top picks, below.
$150
$99.99
Need a new pair of running shoes? With plush cushioning and a breathable mesh construction, this pair of sneakers will actually motivate you to leave the couch this winter.
$69
$34.99
Sweater weather is officially here, which means now's a better time than any to pick up a new cardigan. Trust us, a sweet cable knit option will never go out of style.
$79
$59.99
Light up the night—well, at least your nightstand—with this cute, curvy lamp.
$16
$9.99
Urban Outfitters has plenty of clips, hair ties, and headbands on sale. We're particularly fond of this sweet pearl pin.
$59
$29.99
Consider this sale a great opportunity to stock up on some wardrobe staples, like a versatile pair of skinny jeans.
$49
$39.99
Can you ever have too many throw pillows? (The answer is no.) We're eying this cool lumbar option.
$149
$79.99
Consider this faux croc leather jacket the perfect layering piece for fall. Whether you pair it with a turtleneck, a casual T-shirt and jeans, or a breezy floral maxi, you'll be a shoo-in for best dressed amongst your friends.
$99-$219
$79.99-$199.99
Calling all design enthusiasts: Urban Outfitters has slashed the prices of its beautiful rug collection, including this geo-printed one.
$110
$89.99
Made with French beech wood and pony hair, this dustpan set will add a stylish flair to your weekly chores. We never thought we'd be excited to clean our apartment...
