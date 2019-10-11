After a week's worth of meetings and deadlines, we're only a few short hours away from the weekend. And what better way to celebrate than buying things on sale? For a limited time only, Urban Outfitters is offering up to 40 percent off sale items. Yes, it's a sale within a sale. Our favorite.

Though you may associate Urban Outfitters with your high school and college shopping habits, it turns out that Urban is just as stellar of a place to shop today. (Mainly because it's one of the only stores with a "going out tops" section.) Whether you're looking for affordable furniture, trendy clothes and accessories, or some wardrobe staples for fall, Urban Outfitters' sale section is bound to have something for you.

The only catch? It is slim pickings. Unfortunately, a lot of sizes and colors are out of stock. Which means, if you see something you like, it's a good idea to add it to your cart sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it'll be gone before you know it. Shop our top picks, below.