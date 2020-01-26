The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Grammys

image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Grammy Awards

By Rachel Epstein
Getty Images

The Grammys are always entertaining—but tonight will feel a bit somber after today's tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. With live performances from artists like Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani along with appearances by the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, and Alicia Keys, stars are still expected to walk the red carpet before the show. See what your favorite artists are wearing, ahead.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Dua Lipa

In Alexander Wang

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Ella Mai

In Stuart Weitzman shoes

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen in Yanina Couture dress and Guiseppe Zanotti shoes

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Camila Cabello
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
Emma McIntyreGetty Images
H.E.R.

In Sara Weinstock, EFFY Jewelry, and Rachel Katz jewelry

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Tyler, the Creator
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Bulgari jewelry

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
Lester CohenGetty Images
Lil Nas X

In John Hardy

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Billy Ray Cyrus
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
FKA Twigs

In Burberry

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Maggie Rogers

In Chanel

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Rosalía
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Chopra in Ralph & Russo dress and Jimmy Choo shoes; Jonas in Bulgari jewelry

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Billy Porter

In Custom Baja East by Scott Studenberg and Alexis Bittar jewelry

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Jonas in Bulgari jewelry

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Gwen Stefani
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Turner in Louis Vuitton top and skirt, Jonas in Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Ben Platt

In Jimmy Choo shoes

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Bebe Rexha

In Christian Cowan dress and Sophia Webster shoes

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Billie Eilish

In Gucci

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Ariana Grande

In Christian Louboutin shoes

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Jameela Jamil
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Lilly Singh

In Stuart Weitzman shoes

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Lauren London
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Anderson .Paak and His Family
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Lizzo
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Rick Ross
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
JoJo
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Yola
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Tess Holiday

In Lirika Matoshi dress, Onna Ehrlich clutch, and Natalie Mills jewelry

