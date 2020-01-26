The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Grammys

The Grammys are always entertaining—but tonight will feel a bit somber after today's tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. With live performances from artists like Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani along with appearances by the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, and Alicia Keys, stars are still expected to walk the red carpet before the show. See what your favorite artists are wearing, ahead.