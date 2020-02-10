image
The Best 2020 Oscars After-Party Outfits

Stars are already showing up to the Vanity Fair event.

image
By Marina Liao
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
Rich Fury/VF20Getty Images

Award season officially ends with the Oscars, but even after seeing all the incredible gowns on the red carpet, we were left wanting more. Thankfully, as the gold statuettes are being handed out in the auditorium, some celebrities are already arriving at the after party. Stars who didn't walk the Oscars red carpet headed off to Vanity Fair's Oscars event, one of the biggest parties of the night. We spotted celebs like Gabrielle Union, Leslie Mann, and Sophia Vergara. Check out what the early arrivals are wearing, then come back to see what the rest of the Oscar guests will change into once the main event is over.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Mindy Kaling
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Jennifer Meyer jewelry

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Jessica Alba
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
Rich Fury/VF20Getty Images
Katharine McPhee
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

In Jimmy Choo shoes

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Lena Waithe
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
Rich Fury/VF20Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Holland Taylor
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Sofía Vergara
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Ava Duvernay

In Galia Lahav

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Leslie Mann

In State Property earrings and ring

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Olivia Wilde
