Award season officially ends with the Oscars, but even after seeing all the incredible gowns on the red carpet, we were left wanting more. Thankfully, as the gold statuettes are being handed out in the auditorium, some celebrities are already arriving at the after party. Stars who didn't walk the Oscars red carpet headed off to Vanity Fair's Oscars event, one of the biggest parties of the night. We spotted celebs like Gabrielle Union, Leslie Mann, and Sophia Vergara. Check out what the early arrivals are wearing, then come back to see what the rest of the Oscar guests will change into once the main event is over.