At this point, Jennifer Lopez has an honorary PhD in ultra-luxe outfit changes and high-low pairings. She showed off expertise in unexpected outfit combinations yet again yesterday, mixing a blueberry-hued sweatsuit with—what else?—one of her many reliable Birkin bags.
While running errands on Tuesday, April 16, the "Let's Get Loud" singer was photographed wearing cobalt blue, which appears to be her favorite color for spring. (Days ago, she incorporated for different shades into a single look.) The casual 'fit included a matching sweat set from Frankies Bikinis with an oversized crewneck sweatshirt and matching drawstring pants. Lopez's exact pieces are sold out, but are still available in other colorways.
She also wore chunky lace-up boots from R13—resembling the classic Timberland silhouette—along with a pair of larger- than-life sunglasses. She completed her look with large silver hoop earrings and—her all-time favorite purse—a black Hermès Birkin tote embellished with gold hardware.
Lopez's latest outing follows yet another high-low moment for the This Is Me…Now star. Early yesterday, she left a workout in tip-to-toe green and the chunky sneaker trend. Her athleisure look for the afternoon featured army green leggings, a puffy sage-colored jacket, and On Cloudtilt x Loewe sneakers. The accessory of choice? Of course, her trusty Hermès Himalayan Croc Birkin bag.
It also seems that the "On The Floor" singer is sticking to a specific color palette this season. Most recently, she's been a fan of blue in all shades. Take her brunch 'fit, for instance. Last week, Lopez went out with her husband, Ben Affleck, layering a variety of blues. Her outfit for the day included an oversized dark blue coat, a long-sleeved navy Intimissimi turtleneck, wide-leg jeans by Acne Studios, and cerulean blue heels.
Lopez's casual off-duty style could possibly signal a theme for her first tour in five years—many of her latest appearances subtly pay homage to "Jenny from the Block" with relaxed silhouettes and accessible prices. (For the apparel, at least.)
It doesn't seem that Lopez is letting up on high-low dressing (or the color blue) anytime soon. In the meantime, shop her casual sweats below, sans $80,000 Birkin bag.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
