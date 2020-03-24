image
Adidas Is Having a Major Sale on Activewear Right Now

Working out from home has never looked so good.

image
Adidas

I'm convinced there's a correlation between wearing cute exercise clothes and having a great workout. If you want to make your at-home workouts equal parts aesthetically pleasing and productive, you're in luck: Adidas is taking an extra 30 percent off sitewide. Whether you want to stock up on leggings or buy a fresh new pair of sneakers, you can save on Adidas' covetable pieces—all you need to do is enter the promo code "MARCH30" at checkout. Yes, some exclusions do apply, but you'll feel amazing in a new pair of sneakers while you do that post-WFH sweat. Shop our top picks, below.

1 Own the Run Tee
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$12.60

Not only is this shirt incredibly versatile, but it also features mesh paneling to keep you cool. Translation? This is one top that can transition seamlessly from workout to video conference call.  

2 Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$180
$126

Add some extra pep to your step with Adidas' Ultraboost sneakers—literally. The receptive mid-sole features 20 percent more boost, giving each step some extra bounce. Make sure to get 'em in at the end of the work day. 

3 Training Mat
Adidas
SHOP IT

$60
$42

Whether you're working on strength-training exercises or perfecting your downward dog, this candy-coated yoga mat is a must for at-home workouts. Namaste

4 Adicolor 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
SHOP IT

$40
$19.60

A person can never have too many leggings. With a jewel-toned hue and three iconic stripes, you'll want to re-wear this pair over and over again. 

5 Tie-Dye Tee
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$24.50

2005 called, and it said tie-dye is officially back. This tee will basically be your new WFH uniform. 

6 Adilette Aqua Slides
Adidas
SHOP IT

$25
$17.50

Raise your hand if you had these slides when you were a kid! These classic kicks have since been reimagined in a handful of colors.

7 Stacked Logo Tights
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$24.50 

Black leggings don't have to be boring. Peppered with Adidas' logo, this pair gives the classic style a modern twist. 

8 Woven Bomber Jacket
Adidas
SHOP IT

$75
$37.10

Found: A running jacket you'll actually want to show off...when we can actually be around people again. 

9 Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$80
$56

There's a reason Adidas' Stan Smith's are some of the most popular white sneakers around. With its crisp design, comfortable construction, and colorful tabs, they look good with just about any outfit. 

10 Biker Shorts
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$24.50

Take style cues from Kim Kardashian and grab a pair of biker shorts. They have the comfort and structure of leggings, but the coverage of long shorts. (They also make your butt look great!) A win-win.

•••

