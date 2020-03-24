Adidas Is Having a Major Sale on Activewear Right Now

Adidas

$35

$24.50

Take style cues from Kim Kardashian and grab a pair of biker shorts. They have the comfort and structure of leggings, but the coverage of long shorts. (They also make your butt look great!) A win-win.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

