The Best Under-$75 Finds From Madewell's Sale
Whether you've been putting off transitioning your closet to warm weather clothes or strategically waiting for an epic sale, you, my friend, are in luck. Madewell is currently taking an extra 40 percent off its sale section with the promo code "GIANT" and the savings are, well, giant. The timing for these extremely generous markdowns couldn't be better. I mean, we could all use a little something to feel jazzed about these days. (We could also probably use a much-needed break from sweatpants after spending months wearing them inside, but I digress!)
From casual-chic sundresses to lovely minimalist sandals, this sale has you covered from head-to-toe (literally). Just be sure not to take too much time deliberating about which pieces to buy because the sale ends early next week and items are selling out fast. Below, our favorite wear-everywhere picks with prices reflecting the extra 40 percent off discount to make things easier for you. Happy shopping!
$70 $45 $27
People love how flattering these denim shorts are, with one reviewer calling them the "holy grail of jean shorts." They have a more fitted feel in the waist, but are looser at the bottom.
$138 $118.50 $71
This breezy frock is well-suited for casual, socially-distanced occasions. A classic piece that you'll live in for summers to come.
$60 $49.50 $30
Serenely simple, these leather slides can be styled up or down with virtually anything. They come in three other fab neutral options too, and all are currently on sale.
$135 $110 $66
I bought a similar boxy denim chore coat in Amsterdam two years ago, and it's my favorite piece of clothing. If you're looking for a denim jacket to add a chic flare to everything it's paired with, go for this wash and don't look back.
$29.50 $24.50 $15
You'd be more hard-pressed to find a cool fashion girl who hasn't taken the bucket hat trend for a spin. At $15, now's the best time to finally try the look out for yourself.
$65 $40 $24
There's no such thing as too many sunnies. Love this pair's playful tortoise style and subtle retro vibes.
$128 $108.5 0 $65
If you've been coveting this best-selling Madewell dress, now would be a wise time to go for it.
$88 $70 $42
Everyone needs a good pair of white leather sneakers. If your pair from last summer went on a few too many adventures, these are practically a steal at $42.
$138 $95 $57
Let this linen number be a stylish respite after months spent in zit cream-stained sweatshirts. A Madewell bestseller, this dress will be gone before you know it.
$88 $60 $36
This loose-fitting midi dress can be worn for important Zoom meetings or lounging with ease. Comfort should never compromise serving lewks (especially not these days), which is why it's a very smart buy.
$128 $90 $54
If the thought of putting on skinny jeans right now gives you heart palpitations (which, same), allow me to introduce you to a flattering pair of wide-leg jeans. As one reviewer puts it, "I love these slim wide leg crop jeans in the curvy option; the fit is great for curvier figures with no waist gap and extra room where needed."
•••
