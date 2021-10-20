The Spring 2022 Jewelry Trends to Fall Head Over Heels For
Add a touch of whimsy to your day-to-day.
By Sara Holzman
Oversized, colorful, and a bit quirky, the spring 2022 runways are begging us to have a bit of fun with our jewelry. For creatures of habit who gravitate towards the same pieces day after day, now is your chance to dive into uncharted waters. Whether you're an earth mama or a kid at heart, spring's baubles offer a quick and easy mood boost. Start making room in your jewelry box for these seven playful jewelry trends you can shop ahead of the spring season.
Au Naturel
Earthy elements like turquoise, seashells, and agate were the main attraction on the runways at Chloé, Ulla Johnson, and Gabriela Hearst.
From left: Chloé, Ulla Johnson, Gabriela Hearst
Forever Young
Get in touch with your youthful side via candy-colored baubles in playful materials and shapes.
From left: Versace, Christian Dior, Chanel
Hoop There It Is
Mark our words, these hoop-shaped necklaces will be the beach accessory come next spring. Bright and light, they add a punch of pizzaz without weighing you down.
From left: Proenza Schouler, Marni, Isabel Marant
All Choked Up
Draw attention to your neckline with the statement choker of your choosing—from minimalist metals to ornate charm pieces.
From left: Saint Laurent, Ports 1961, Chanel
Arm Candy
Jewelry made especially for the biceps were big this season. Sport yours alongside a short-sleeve top or unexpectedly, over a long-sleeve turtleneck or button-down.
From left: Prada, Tory Burch, Fendi
Pearl of a Girl
In varying shapes, sizes, and textures, this season's pearls don't just cater to buttoned-up personas.
From left: Prabal Gurung, Versace, Alessandra Rich
Chunky Chains
The bigger, the better when it came to the season's chain-link jewelry. At Hermès metals were interwoven with leather, at Valentino chain necklaces showcased monograms, while Givenchy added interest with off-kilter clasp fastening.
-
