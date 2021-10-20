Oversized, colorful, and a bit quirky, the spring 2022 runways are begging us to have a bit of fun with our jewelry. For creatures of habit who gravitate towards the same pieces day after day, now is your chance to dive into uncharted waters. Whether you're an earth mama or a kid at heart, spring's baubles offer a quick and easy mood boost. Start making room in your jewelry box for these seven playful jewelry trends you can shop ahead of the spring season.

Au Naturel

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Earthy elements like turquoise, seashells, and agate were the main attraction on the runways at Chloé, Ulla Johnson, and Gabriela Hearst.

From left: Chloé, Ulla Johnson, Gabriela Hearst

Ulla Johnson Hesmina Braided Drop Earrings $275.00 at intermixonline.com

Anna Beck Picture Jasper Oval Signet Ring $395.00 at annabeck.com

Forever Young

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Get in touch with your youthful side via candy-colored baubles in playful materials and shapes.

From left: Versace, Christian Dior, Chanel

Hart Jewelry Rainbow HAPPY Beaded Bracelet $60.00 at harthagerty.com

Vanessa Mooney The Rainbow Gem Choker $69.00 at vanessamooney.com

Hoop There It Is

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Mark our words, these hoop-shaped necklaces will be the beach accessory come next spring. Bright and light, they add a punch of pizzaz without weighing you down.

From left: Proenza Schouler, Marni, Isabel Marant

MyBeata Multi Color Yarn Necklace for Women $38.69 at etsy.com

Marie Lichtenberg 10K yellow gold beaded choker $334.00 at farfetch.com

All Choked Up

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Draw attention to your neckline with the statement choker of your choosing—from minimalist metals to ornate charm pieces.

From left: Saint Laurent, Ports 1961, Chanel

Sophie Buhai Sterling Silver and Onyx Choker $625.00 at mytheresa.com

Soko Dash Hinge Wrap Choker Necklace $158.00 at shopsoko.com

Arm Candy

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Jewelry made especially for the biceps were big this season. Sport yours alongside a short-sleeve top or unexpectedly, over a long-sleeve turtleneck or button-down.

From left: Prada, Tory Burch, Fendi

Pearl of a Girl

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

In varying shapes, sizes, and textures, this season's pearls don't just cater to buttoned-up personas.

From left: Prabal Gurung, Versace, Alessandra Rich

Monica Rich Kosann Stackable Poesy Ring $1050.00 at www.monicarichkosann.com

Susan Shaw Pearl Necklace with Gold Oyster and Freshwater Pearl $148.00 at susanshaw.com

Chunky Chains

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

The bigger, the better when it came to the season's chain-link jewelry. At Hermès metals were interwoven with leather, at Valentino chain necklaces showcased monograms, while Givenchy added interest with off-kilter clasp fastening.

LAURA LOMBARDI LAURA LOMBARDI Luna Chain Necklace $300.00 at fwrd.com