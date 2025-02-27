It's a beautiful day indeed when Gabrielle Union chooses to serve spicy minimalism. On Feb. 26, the Bring It On alum stepped out in New York City to attend a screening of Riff Raff: a crime comedy in which she stars as the wife of an ex-criminal whose past comes back to haunt him.

For her special night on the town, the 52-year-old went braless in a matte chocolate brown slip dress with a scoop neckline and dainty straps from Fendi's Spring 2025 collection. Whereas the bodice of the frock looked semi-sheer, the floor-length skirt was almost completely transparent. A contrasting rose-gold hem, meanwhile, tapped into the colorblocking trend revival. No, that's not a typo: Colorblocking—an intentional form of color clashing millennial women will surely remember well from the 2010s—is back thanks to designers like Christopher John Rogers and Brandon Maxwell.

Gabrielle Union wears a brown Fendi dress with a pink contrast hem. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her manicured hand, Union carried a beige Fendi Mamma Baguette mini bag covered in floral bouquet embroidery crafted from clusters of metallic sequins and beads. For added sheen, she accessorized with a gold pair of Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen Alta platform ankle-strap sandals, along with a dazzling diamond choker.

Gabrielle Union accessorizes her dress with Christian Louboutin sandals and an embroidered Fendi bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fendi Mamma Baguette Suede Embroidered Mini Bag $4,900 at Fendi

Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen Alta 150mm Leather Platform Sandals $1,095 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The She's All That actor also traded her French bob haircut for a sleek ponytail that fell to her waist. In a move that would have made fellow Y2K icon Jennifer Lopez proud, a glossy nude lip completed Union's look. It may not be true minimalism given the amount of exposed skin her Fendi gown showcases, but this look nonetheless proves that less—in the literal, naked dressing sense of the word—really can be more.