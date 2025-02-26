Sarah Jessica Parker Reboots Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Fendi Baguette Bag at Milan Fashion Week
It's a full-circle moment for the original It bag.
Sarah Jessica Parker coronated an It bag with just seven words on an episode of Sex and the City that first aired in 2000. "It's not a bag," she corrected a thief in pursuit of the sequined Fendi hanging from her arm, in character as writer Carrie Bradshaw in the season 3 installment titled "What Goes Around Comes Around." "It's a Baguette."
25 years later, the bag artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi first created in 1997 still hasn't lost its appeal, especially for its original advocate. In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker is still carrying sequined Fendi Baguette bags even when she's out of character at Milan Fashion Week.
Parker stopped by Fendi's front row on Feb. 26 in an especially sparkly rendition of the bag her alter-ego first made famous. She chose a blush pink Baguette with oversize crystals, set against a peony strap and matching logo clasp. The And Just Like That... star's version is not currently available at Fendi, but similar versions retail for between $2,850 and $9,000. (Pricing depends on the level of iridescent detailing on each style.)
The rest of the star's outfit was decidedly toned-down in comparison to her fictional counterpart. Where Carrie Bradshaw might have opted for a loud striped sweater and white tulle tutu—which is exactly what she wore with a purple sequin Baguette on an episode of AJLT—Parker let her bag's embellishments stand out against a woodsy brown sweater dress and longline blazer coat.
No matter how she styles it, seeing Sarah Jessica Parker carry a Fendi Baguette is like watching two close friends reunite. Her character toted one throughout both the original Sex and the City series and the Max reboot, And Just Like That. To commemorate the latter's arrival on streaming platforms the same year of the Baguette bag's debut, Fendi re-issued archival styles that were first available during Carrie Bradshaw's debut season.
While the style was invented to mimic the look of a French baguette carried under a grocery shopper's arm, it's come to be associated with a much more glamorous clientele beyond Carrie Bradshaw. Fendi Baguettes remain some of the most popular vintage designer bags at fashion month; they're also a favorite of A-listers including Zendaya and Gigi Hadid.
New editions of the Fendi Baguette are on shelves now, but Parker is still nostalgic for the ones she toted in 2000.
"I have my very first Baguette; I’ll always have it," she told Vogue in a 2022 interview. "I would loan them; I would share them; but I would never give them away."
