In today’s edition of “pieces I need to add to my rotation,” I'd like to present Gabrielle Union’s Reformation pumps. They’re a great reminder that sometimes the best pieces come from the brands you least expect.
The actress and entrepreneur was photographed in New York City on Thursday, May 2, to celebrate the release of Pharrell’s new Tiffany Titan collection at the brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, Union dressed in all-black for the occasion, including a belted mini dress and a pair of Reformation’s patent leather Pippa pumps.
The event at Tiffany’s store was just the next occasion in what appears to be a busy week in the city for the California resident. Just a few days earlier, Union appeared on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s The Idea of You, which she produced.
While I have loved Reformation's shoe line since they collaborated with the New York City Ballet last year, I don't see them getting nearly enough love online. The brand is known for its range of perfect wedding guest dresses and linen frocks, but its shoe selection is seriously underrated.
Most of the line retails for under $500—Union's heels are $298—and they hit just about all of the season's major shoe trends. They have the cutest-ever mesh flats, for instance, if you're finally coming around to the controversial look.
Union isn't the only A-lister to wear pairs from Ref's shoe range, either. Taylor Swift also counts herself as a fan: she wore a pair of its knee-high bootswhile in New York in December 2023. Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been living in a pair of printed loafers from the brand lately, too.
Keep scrolling to shop a few of my personal favorite pairs from Reformation and join the ranks of insiders who have given the line its cult-favorite status.
These are the cutest-ever option if you're dipping a toe into the mesh trend.
Wedges have been Katie Holmes-approved, and this pair from Reformation is a great under-$300 option.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
