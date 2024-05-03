Gabrielle Union Pairs Her Evening Dress With Under-$300 Reformation Heels

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images.)
In today’s edition of “pieces I need to add to my rotation,” I'd like to present Gabrielle Union’s Reformation pumps. They’re a great reminder that sometimes the best pieces come from the brands you least expect.

The actress and entrepreneur was photographed in New York City on Thursday, May 2, to celebrate the release of Pharrell’s new Tiffany Titan collection at the brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, Union dressed in all-black for the occasion, including a belted mini dress and a pair of Reformation’s patent leather Pippa pumps.

The event at Tiffany’s store was just the next occasion in what appears to be a busy week in the city for the California resident. Just a few days earlier, Union appeared on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s The Idea of You, which she produced.

Gabrielle Union wore a black mini dress and patent-leather pump heels in New York City on May 2, 2024

Gabrielle Union wore the cutest mini dress with her Reformation heels while in New York City on May 2.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I have loved Reformation's shoe line since they collaborated with the New York City Ballet last year, I don't see them getting nearly enough love online. The brand is known for its range of perfect wedding guest dresses and linen frocks, but its shoe selection is seriously underrated.

Most of the line retails for under $500—Union's heels are $298—and they hit just about all of the season's major shoe trends. They have the cutest-ever mesh flats, for instance, if you're finally coming around to the controversial look.

Pippa Pump
Reformation Pippa Pump

Union isn't the only A-lister to wear pairs from Ref's shoe range, either. Taylor Swift also counts herself as a fan: she wore a pair of its knee-high bootswhile in New York in December 2023. Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been living in a pair of printed loafers from the brand lately, too.

Keep scrolling to shop a few of my personal favorite pairs from Reformation and join the ranks of insiders who have given the line its cult-favorite status.

Reformation Flat

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat

These are the cutest-ever option if you're dipping a toe into the mesh trend.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer

Meet the *actual* leopard-print loafers Gigi Hadid loves.

Reformation Alexia Espadrille Wedge
Reformation Alexia Espadrille Wedge

Wedges have been Katie Holmes-approved, and this pair from Reformation is a great under-$300 option.

Reformation River Boots
Reformation River Knee Boot

Taylor Swift loves these burgundy knee-high boots because of the comfortable kitten heel (probably.)

