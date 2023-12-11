Since Taylor Swift came out of her six long and painful years of street style hiding , we've been blessed with a new outfit almost every other day. Whether it's her bejeweled looks from the Era's tour, her stunning cover as Time's 2023 Person of the Year , making the NFL relevant again while supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City gear, or having a star-studded girls' night, Swift's style has to keep up with her globally-scaled social calendar across countries and state lines. That's why it hardly comes as a shock that she is above the age-old fashion rule against outfit repeating. Instead, Swift fully embraces the archaic faux pas and has no shame in being a repeat wearer. Taylor Swift wore a shearling jacket and Miu Miu mini skirt, which she wore last month on a date with Kelce in Argentina and looked very similar to the checked mini she wore on a girls' night out a few weeks ago.

Swift's recent sighting was from a dinner date with bestie, Selena Gomez. The pop star wore a tan plaid Miu Miu mini skirt with a pair of Reformation’s under-the-knee River Boots in a deep shade of ruby. (Reformation has been the A-list star’s signature brand of choice for casual streetwear as of late). She tied her entire dinner ensemble together with a statement Gant zip-up jacket, cozy that featured a white shearling collar and cuffs. She is clearly adamant about the power of a statement coat !

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peeking underneath her furry outerwear was a festive green sweater that matched her dark green nail polish, colored just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Lastly, she carried a leather hobo bag from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Le 5 à 7, in the shade of fox.

Swift opted for a more peachy makeup and beauty palette for the evening’s outing, ditching her hallmark bright crimson red lipstick. Her eyeshadow was a sparkly peach fuzz, and she finished it off with her classic winged eyeliner. Recently, she has been styling her long blonde hair into a side sweep with loose, beachy waves, similar to how she had her hair back in 2014 for 1989.

Swift is a fan of preppy style and uniform-esque ensembles that give off the chicness of a powerful and modern woman—so it tracks that she'd call on her plaid Miu Miu mini, which aligns well with her fashion point of view. So the next time you second guess re-wearing something from your closet, remind yourself that if Taylor Swift is a proud outfit repeater, then you should have no shame in being one, too.