Gigi Hadid is no stranger to a comfy-casual off-duty look. With laid-back outfits ranging from oversize coats anchored by vibrant red Adidas Samba sneakers, to tailored blazers styled with sleek leggings, the supermodel continuously up-styles comfortable clothes to make them look polished. Her latest outfit is yet another example of her mastery at work.
On Wednesday, April 10, the 28-year-old was spotted leaving Bradley Cooper's apartment in New York City wearing an ultra-snuggly outfit. Starting on the top, she layered a blue crewneck sweater over a white undershirt. Hadid also wore a pair of tan Everywear Pants from her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, which are, sadly, sold out. (Those pants also made a cameo on her first date with Cooper, a clear sign they're becoming a hero item in her recent rotation.)
But Hadid's suede Birkenstock Boston clogs, which she paired with white socks, really defined the casual attitude of her outfit. The casual slip-on is a go-to amongst supermodels, including Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Hadid, of course.
For a finishing touch, she slung a ginormous corduroy Miu Miu tote over her shoulders, which presumably contained all her overnight essentials. Lastly, Hadid threw on a pair of sleek tortoiseshell shades that covered her face.
Hadid kept things pretty simple on the glam front, wearing her lightly tousled strands parted to the side and opting for little-to-no makeup.
Her recently laid-back outfit follows a more elevated look she wore when attending a friend’s play in Manhattan. She adhered to a classic all-black dress code for the occasion, wearing a black Guest In Residence crewneck sweater, dark-wash flare jeans, and a Nili Lotan belt featuring a rounded gold buckle.
Although Hadid has swayed toward the comfy end of the style spectrum for now, she likely won't stay there for long. The model's affinity for sophisticated pieces—like monochromatic black suiting, polished outerwear, and super cropped blazers—is far too strong.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & Country, Into The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
