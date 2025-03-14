Gigi Hadid Trades Her Butter Yellow Naked Dress and See-Through Trench Coat for '80s Pinstripes

The supermodel packed all the best spring trends into an elaborate day-to-night costume change in New York City.

Gigi Hadid in new york city wearing a transparent trench coat with a butter yellow naked dress
Gigi Hadid is back from Paris Fashion Week, but that doesn't mean she's done playing dress up. On Mar. 13, the supermodel headlined the Rabanne pop-up in New York City in a layered look that somehow managed to seamlessly pair transparent plastic, chiffon, and sequins.

Her underpinnings consisted of an ankle-length silver sequin slip dress with a scoop neckline. Atop her metallic slip, a sheer butter yellow chiffon naked dress was added in the exact same silhouette for a peek-a-boo camisole effect. Both Rabanne dresses were then bundled up with a see-through canary yellow trench coat that was cinched at the waist with a sculptural silver belt buckle. At last, the naked dressing trend has made its way to outerwear. Sunny in shade yet clearly made for rainy days, her slicker instantly reminded me of the transparent piped PVC trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2023 collection curated by Kim Kardashian.

A photo of Gigi Hadid sporting a sheer gold trench coat over a butter yellow sleeveless dress.

Gigi Hadid sports a sheer gold trench coat over a butter yellow sleeveless dress.

A photo of Gigi Hadid modeling a yellow Rabanne ensemble accessorized with metallic gold boots.

Gigi Hadid models a yellow Rabanne ensemble accessorized with metallic gold boots.

Later in the evening, she changed into a black and gray two-piece set that tapped into the pinstripe trend with a cropped tuxedo-inspired blazer and a matching pair of trousers. She slipped a shiny black leather bomber jacket over the '80s-inspired ensemble along with a multi-strand gold chain belt. For added bling, she donned a weighty gold pendant necklace and interlocking gold hoop earrings. Under her arm, she carried a small beaded gold pouch as a clutch. Pointy black booties completed the look, along with her slick bun from earlier in the day.

A photo of Gigi Hadid pairing a black pinstripe matching set with a black leather bomber jacket.

Gigi Hadid pairs a black pinstripe matching set with a black leather bomber jacket.

A photo of Hadid topping her striped suiting with a gold chain belt and pointy black booties.

Hadid tops her striped suiting with a gold chain belt and pointy black booties.

Elaborate day-to-night looks are no easy feat even when you're an internationally beloved model, but I simply have to hand it to Miss Gigi Hadid. Between her daytime nod to spring color trends and her evening homage to boom boom businessman aesthetics, she crushed this costume change.

