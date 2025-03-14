Gigi Hadid Trades Her Butter Yellow Naked Dress and See-Through Trench Coat for '80s Pinstripes
The supermodel packed all the best spring trends into an elaborate day-to-night costume change in New York City.
Gigi Hadid is back from Paris Fashion Week, but that doesn't mean she's done playing dress up. On Mar. 13, the supermodel headlined the Rabanne pop-up in New York City in a layered look that somehow managed to seamlessly pair transparent plastic, chiffon, and sequins.
Her underpinnings consisted of an ankle-length silver sequin slip dress with a scoop neckline. Atop her metallic slip, a sheer butter yellow chiffon naked dress was added in the exact same silhouette for a peek-a-boo camisole effect. Both Rabanne dresses were then bundled up with a see-through canary yellow trench coat that was cinched at the waist with a sculptural silver belt buckle. At last, the naked dressing trend has made its way to outerwear. Sunny in shade yet clearly made for rainy days, her slicker instantly reminded me of the transparent piped PVC trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2023 collection curated by Kim Kardashian.
Later in the evening, she changed into a black and gray two-piece set that tapped into the pinstripe trend with a cropped tuxedo-inspired blazer and a matching pair of trousers. She slipped a shiny black leather bomber jacket over the '80s-inspired ensemble along with a multi-strand gold chain belt. For added bling, she donned a weighty gold pendant necklace and interlocking gold hoop earrings. Under her arm, she carried a small beaded gold pouch as a clutch. Pointy black booties completed the look, along with her slick bun from earlier in the day.
Elaborate day-to-night looks are no easy feat even when you're an internationally beloved model, but I simply have to hand it to Miss Gigi Hadid. Between her daytime nod to spring color trends and her evening homage to boom boom businessman aesthetics, she crushed this costume change.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
