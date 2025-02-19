Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Co-Sign the Pinstripe Trend in Matching Gray Power Suits
The pair twinned in oversize, office-ready suiting.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky never miss an opportunity to dress alike. Last year, they single-handedly catalyzed the celebrity couple outfit trend with his-and-hers Loewe tracksuit jackets, matching Puma sneakers, and coordinating gray sweatshirts paired with identical tan boots. Some couples trade in words of affirmation; others prefer acts of service. But for RiRi and Rocky, fashion is their love language.
This much was especially clear on Feb. 18, when the pair stepped out in matching power suits following Rocky's not-guilty trial verdict. En route to a late-night dinner at Gravitas Social Club in Beverly Hills, they even paused to give the paparazzi a closer look at their joint serve. The mother of two was positively beaming in a gray pinstripe shirt, an oversize gray single-breasted blazer, and brown wool trousers—a look that most definitely meant business. Clearly, the "Work" singer caught wind of the pinstripe trend that emerged from New York Fashion Week shows such as Prabal Gurung, TWP, Carolina Herrera, and Brandon Maxwell.
She accessorized her gamine court ensemble with a diamond cocktail ring, a gold watch, a gold snake chain necklace, pointy Amina Muaddi snake print boots, and Christian Dior's black leather D-Journey shoulder bag—a slouchy hobo style with gold hardware and topstitching. The Fenty Beauty mogul also sported a swipe of bright red liquid lipstick—her signature shade—and a winter white manicure.
Rocky, meanwhile, matched the love of his life in a charcoal-colored double-breasted pinstripe suit, a dotted navy blue button-down shirt, a dotted white tie, and gold hoop earrings.
Frankly, what can't these two pull off when they put their style-savvy minds to the task? Now that they've conquered the office siren aesthetic together, the sky's the limit.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Hailey Bieber Color-Coordinates With Her New Rhode Pop-Up Shop
She's all-in on this color trend.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Kate Wore Princess Diana's Priceless Ring During a Risky Activity
It was a choice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
It-Girls Love This Rich-Looking Status Jacket
You'll spot it on It-girls everywhere.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Selena Gomez Perfectly Matches Her Fluffy Red Coat and Dress to Her Rare Lipstick
She heard "lady in red" and ran with it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Skips 2025 Sneaker Trends for Her Eternal Adidas Sambas
The model put her winter outfit formula to work while running errands in Los Angeles.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 11 Best 2025 BAFTAs Red Carpet Looks Shift Awards Season Into High-Fashion Gear
Even without Princess Kate, the carpet had regal energy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cynthia Erivo's Sculptural 2025 BAFTAs Gown Sure Looks Like an Ariana Grande Homage
The dress resembles a piece her costar wore on a magazine cover.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kylie Jenner Out-Dresses Her Oscar-Nominated Valentine in a Backless Black Sequin Gown
Valentine's Day came early for the couple.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Brenda Song "Finally Feels Like She's in the Next Phase," Red Carpet Fashion Included
Archival Chanel is the start.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Embraces Elevated Minimalism in a Ladylike Black Coat and Micro-Kitten Heels
The star swapped standard club attire for an unexpectedly girly winter ensemble.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sophie Nélisse's Blood-Red Distressed Bouclé Gown Couldn't Be More 'Yellowjackets'-Coded
The 24-year-old actor's edgy new fashion era starts with a frayed party dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published