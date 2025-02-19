Rihanna and A$AP Rocky never miss an opportunity to dress alike. Last year, they single-handedly catalyzed the celebrity couple outfit trend with his-and-hers Loewe tracksuit jackets, matching Puma sneakers, and coordinating gray sweatshirts paired with identical tan boots. Some couples trade in words of affirmation; others prefer acts of service. But for RiRi and Rocky, fashion is their love language.

This much was especially clear on Feb. 18, when the pair stepped out in matching power suits following Rocky's not-guilty trial verdict. En route to a late-night dinner at Gravitas Social Club in Beverly Hills, they even paused to give the paparazzi a closer look at their joint serve. The mother of two was positively beaming in a gray pinstripe shirt, an oversize gray single-breasted blazer, and brown wool trousers—a look that most definitely meant business. Clearly, the "Work" singer caught wind of the pinstripe trend that emerged from New York Fashion Week shows such as Prabal Gurung, TWP, Carolina Herrera, and Brandon Maxwell.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seen together in matching pinstripes on Feb. 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized her gamine court ensemble with a diamond cocktail ring, a gold watch, a gold snake chain necklace, pointy Amina Muaddi snake print boots, and Christian Dior's black leather D-Journey shoulder bag—a slouchy hobo style with gold hardware and topstitching. The Fenty Beauty mogul also sported a swipe of bright red liquid lipstick—her signature shade—and a winter white manicure.

Rihanna accessorizes her outfit with pointy snake print boots and a black Dior hobo bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocky, meanwhile, matched the love of his life in a charcoal-colored double-breasted pinstripe suit, a dotted navy blue button-down shirt, a dotted white tie, and gold hoop earrings.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated in matching menswear. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Frankly, what can't these two pull off when they put their style-savvy minds to the task? Now that they've conquered the office siren aesthetic together, the sky's the limit.

