Rihanna's Fluffy Teddy Coat Proves Summer's Butter Yellow Trend Is 100 Percent Fall-Appropriate

Only Rihanna could make a teddy coat look sexy.

Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England wearing a shearling coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
last updated
in News

Rihanna is inarguably one of the sexiest celebrities on earth (if not the sexiest). She positively exudes sensuality, even through a phone screen. And though one of her many ventures includes her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, the singer rarely goes the revealing route when getting dressed.

Instead, Rihanna wears oversize clothes many would mistakenly deem frumpy—like sports jerseys, camo cargo pants, and white button-ups—and styles them in a completely different way. She has an extraordinary power to make the oversized and androgynous feel feminine and sultry. And the same is true for the outfit she wore yesterday.

On Sept. 16, the pop star graced one of London's most famous department stores with her divine presence and an outfit to match. Celebrating the launch of Fenty Hair at Selfridges, the founder wore summer 2024's color du jour, posing in front of a cosmetic display swathed in a plush take on the butter yellow trend.

Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England wearing a shearling coat

Rihanna wears a butter-colored teddy coat as a dress to launch Fenty Hair at Selfridges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showcasing her knack for styling, Rihanna wrapped herself in a pale yellow teddy coat, which she wore off-the-shoulder as a dress. Beyond the fluffy duster, the only other article of clothing to be seen was a pair of matching pointed-toe pumps in banana-colored satin

Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England wearing a shearling coat

The pop star wore a plush teddy coat as a dress for a playful take on the color trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marei1998 Verbena Faux Shearling Robe Coat
Marei1998 Verbena Faux Shearling Robe Coat

Esmerelda Mule
Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Mule

Because this is Rihanna we're talking about, the event included a complete wardrobe change half-way through (naturally). Later in the evening, the star shed her winter coat and emerged wearing something a bit slinkier. She wore a ruffled chiffon dress covered in abstract print and cursive writing.

She stuck with the neutral tones when it came time for footwear, choosing a pair of matching taupe pumps with barely-there straps. The sandals made her white-bright toenail polish pop spectacularly.

Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England wearing a dress

The singer later changed into a 2000s-era ruffled dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressing for two seasons in one night is a power move only Rihanna could pull off. Taking the butter yellow trend into fall? That's something anyone can do with the pieces below.

Shop the Butter Yellow Trend for Fall, Inspired by Rihanna

PIERCED SLINGBACK
Tory Burch Pierced Slingback

Galleria Maxi Dress
SER.O.YA Galleria Maxi Dress

Cocomangos Tote Bags for Women Work Bags Slouchy Bag Soft Leather Hobo Handbag Office Tote Handbag
Cocomangos Slouchy Bag Soft Leather Hobo Handbag

Visko Crinkled Leather Blazer
Zadig & Voltaire Visko Crinkled Leather Blazer

Lemon Drop Earrings
Annele Lemon Drop Earrings

Puma X Collina Strada Velophasis Yellow Vintage Women's Sneakers
Puma X Collina Strada Velophasis Yellow Vintage Women's Sneakers

Topics
Rihanna
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸