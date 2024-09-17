Rihanna is inarguably one of the sexiest celebrities on earth (if not the sexiest). She positively exudes sensuality, even through a phone screen. And though one of her many ventures includes her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, the singer rarely goes the revealing route when getting dressed.

Instead, Rihanna wears oversize clothes many would mistakenly deem frumpy—like sports jerseys, camo cargo pants, and white button-ups—and styles them in a completely different way. She has an extraordinary power to make the oversized and androgynous feel feminine and sultry. And the same is true for the outfit she wore yesterday.

On Sept. 16, the pop star graced one of London's most famous department stores with her divine presence and an outfit to match. Celebrating the launch of Fenty Hair at Selfridges, the founder wore summer 2024's color du jour, posing in front of a cosmetic display swathed in a plush take on the butter yellow trend.

Rihanna wears a butter-colored teddy coat as a dress to launch Fenty Hair at Selfridges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Showcasing her knack for styling, Rihanna wrapped herself in a pale yellow teddy coat, which she wore off-the-shoulder as a dress. Beyond the fluffy duster, the only other article of clothing to be seen was a pair of matching pointed-toe pumps in banana-colored satin

The pop star wore a plush teddy coat as a dress for a playful take on the color trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because this is Rihanna we're talking about, the event included a complete wardrobe change half-way through (naturally). Later in the evening, the star shed her winter coat and emerged wearing something a bit slinkier. She wore a ruffled chiffon dress covered in abstract print and cursive writing.

She stuck with the neutral tones when it came time for footwear, choosing a pair of matching taupe pumps with barely-there straps. The sandals made her white-bright toenail polish pop spectacularly.

The singer later changed into a 2000s-era ruffled dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressing for two seasons in one night is a power move only Rihanna could pull off. Taking the butter yellow trend into fall? That's something anyone can do with the pieces below.

